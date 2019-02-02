East Islip boys bowling tops Big 10

1. EAST ISLIP BOYS BOWLING – After finishing its regular season with a perfect 14-0 record, East Islip went on to win the Suffolk County boys bowling championship for a third consecutive season. The Redmen were led by Aaron Rice and Joseph Zagari. Rice threw a 249 in Game 1 of a 1,312 six-game series, while Zagari rolled a 241 in Game 4 as part of a 1,350 six-game series. The team will head to Syracuse on Mar. 8 to compete for a state title.

2. WARD MELVILLE BOYS FENCING – Finished regular season with a 20-7 win over Newfield and a 16-11 win over Centereach, giving the Patriots 180 straight regular-season wins, according to coach Jeff Salmon. Suffolk championships will be played Feb. 6 at Newfield.

3. MASSAPEQUA WRESTLING – The Chiefs won the state Division I dual meet title by going 4-0 in Syracuse against the best teams in the Empire State. John Casamassina (170 pounds) and Thomas Greenblatt (180) both won all four of their matches in the tournament. Greenblatt's 53 second pin clinched the championship match, 41-29, over Hilton (Rochester area).

4. ST. ANTHONY’S BOYS SWIMMING – The Friars (8-0) completed their fourth-straight undefeated dual meet season with a 101-85 victory over Fordham Prep, finishing the meet with a 400-yard freestyle relay victory by the team of William Swartwout, Christopher Stange, Joseph Tonna and Justin Meyn.

5. EAST ISLIP GIRLS BOWLING – Julia Bocamazo (228.7) and Julianna Spina (228.1) finish the regular season in second and third place in Long Island girls bowling average, respectively. Natalie Mavrich ranks fifth (217.37).

6. ST.ANTHONY’S BOYS TRACK – The Friars won their 10th consecutive indoor CHSAA League Championship last weekend. Matthew Payamps won the 600 meters in 1:22.42, 1,600 in 4:37.95, and along with Robert Doherty, Patrick Finegan, and Michael Barbaro-Barnett, the 4X800 relay in 8:30.90. Payamps’ victories came one day after he ran 4:12.39 in the mile at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston.

7. LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN BOYS BASKETBALL – LuHi went 2-1 in the Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament in Florida, including a 100-62 victory over Miami Christian January 26. Andre Curbelo had a game-high 28 points with 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in the win.

8. SEAFORD GIRLS BOWLING – Paige Donovan (188.7) and Marissa Mele (179.4) finish the regular season second and third in Nassau County average, respectively. As a team, Seaford’s 687.4 pins per game tops Nassau by 46.2 pins.

9. VALLEY STREAM SOUTH GIRLS TRACK - Chibugo Obichere started off her postseason strong. She won the Nassau V 55 meters in 7.38 seconds and the 55-meter hurdles in 8.19 seconds. DeAnna Martin won the Conference V 1,500 in 5:01.22, 1,000 in 3:07.98 and 600 in 1:42.45.

10. BALDWIN GIRLS BASKETBALL — The Bruins were challenged by St. Mary's but emerged with a 54-49 win behind Kaia Harrison's 24 points. They had an easier time against East Meadow, winning 62-31 as Mariah Benavides scored 21.

On the cusp: Ward Melville girls fencing, Great Neck South boys fencing, Huntington boys track.