Gregg Sarra’s Final Fall Big 10

1. CONNETQUOT GIRLS VOLLEYBALL The Thunderbirds are the BIG 10 champs. They captured their second state Class AA championship in three years with a core of five Division I seniors — Mackenzie Cole (Duke), Nicole Migliozzi (Quinnipiac), Daniella Balsano (Quinnipiac), Mackenzie Taylor (Providence) and Cassandra Patsos (Iona). They trailed 2-1 to Shenendehowa in the final but came back to win the match in five sets.

2. WARD MELVILLE FIELD HOCKEY Kerri Thornton scored the game-winning goal in overtime to secure Ward Melville’s first Class A state title since 2008. Lexi Reinhardt led Long Island with 24 goals scored as the Patriots rolled to a 22-0 record. This was the first field hockey state championship for a Long Island team since Pierson in 2013.

3. CENTER MORICHES BOYS SOCCER Center Moriches (21-0) was the only undefeated, untied boys soccer team on Long Island. Senior defenders Donald Wood and David Franchi, along with keeper Curtis Copenhaver, anchored the defense for the state Class B champs. Long Island’s leading scorer, Ben Hamilton, had an incredible 40 goals and 21 assists for 61 points.

4. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS SOCCER The Friars completed their undefeated season with a 4-0 victory over Brooklyn Xaverian in the state CHSAA championship to finish 17-0. The defense only allowed five goals all season. Brianna Passaro led the offense with 20 goals and 10 assists as the Friars won their second state title in the last three years.

5. LINDENHURST FOOTBALL Justin Zotto returned an interception 19 yards for a TD to key the Bulldogs 40-23 win over Oceanside to claim the LI Class I title. Quarterback Nick Anzalone completed 14 of 20 passes for 252 yards and three TDs. Jeremy Ruckert had five catches for 110 yards and a score. He also blocked a field goal and returned it 61 yards to set up a Ricky Conway TD.

6. GARDEN CITY FOOTBALL The Trojans rolled to a second straight LI Class II crown with a 24-6 win over North Babylon. The Trojans have a 24-game winning streak after completing consecutive 12-0 seasons. Trevor Yeboah-Kodie had a 94-yard interception return for a score and Andrew DeSantis had a 38-yard touchdown run and a 60-yard scoring reception.

7. CHAMINADE BOYS SOCCER The Flyers had one of the more improbable runs to a state title in recent memory. Chaminade lost its season-opener to Amityville, 7-2, and had only a 4-3 record after seven games. But the Flyers righted themselves as the season went on and culminated an amazing turnaround with a 2-1 win against Regis for their third straight CHSAA state crown.

8. EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL The Sharks advanced to the state Division I tournament after winning a state Division II title last season. The all-around contributions from Brennen Brandow, Tommy Ogeka and Quinn Foglia on offense were made possible by first-year starter Colin Nikc at setter.

9. SAYVILLE BOYS GOLF The Golden Flashes went 10-0 In Suffolk V and won the Suffolk county team championship at Rock Hill Golf and Country Club with a combined score of 815. Seniors Sean Haselton (146), Brendan Smith (152), and Matthew Danielson (160) helped earn Sayville its first county title since 2013.

10. WESTHAMPTON FOOTBALL Dylan Laube tied an LIC record with six rushing touchdowns and rushed for 227 yards in a 54-26 win over Lawrence to capture the LI Class III title. Laube now holds the single season TD record with 47.

FOOTBALL

1. Lindenhurst (12-0)

2. Garden City (12-0)

3. Oceanside (11-1)

4. Westhampton (12-0)

5. North Babylon (10-2)

6. Lawrence (10-2)

7. Miller Place (10-1)

8. Seaford (9-2)

9. Floyd (9-2)

10. Freeport (8-3)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

1. Connetquot (19-0)

2. Kings Park (20-0)

3. Kellenberg (12-4)

4. Long Beach (13-2)

5. Glenn (14-1)

6. Commack (15-1)

7. Massapequa (12-2)

8. South Side (14-4)

9. Smithtown East (11-3)

10. Sacred Heart (13-2)

GIRLS SOCCER

1. St. Anthony’s (17-0)

2. Massapequa (15-4-2)

3. North Shore (15-4-2)

4. Northport (18-1)

5. Shoreham-Wading River (18-1-1)

6. Calhoun (11-3-2)

7. Islip (16-2-1)

8. Sacred Heart (12-4)

9. Babylon (18-1)

10. Manhasset (8-7-3)

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

1. Eastport-South Manor (15-2)

2. Bellmore JFK (17-3)

3. Massapequa (17-1)

4. Sachem North (15-2)

5. Long Beach (16-2)

6. Lindenhurst (13-3)

7. Hauppauge (11-6)

8. Smithtown East (11-5)

9. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (10-6)

10. Smithtown West (11-4)

BOYS SOCCER

1. Center Moriches (21-0)

2. Chaminade (17-5-2)

3. Half Hollow Hills West (18-4-1)

4. St. Anthony’s (14-2-4)

5. Garden City (13-2-5)

6. Uniondale (10-2-3)

7. Smithtown West (13-3-1)

8. Hauppauge (16-2)

9. Amityville (16-2-1)

10. Pierson/Bridgehampton (17-2-1)

FIELD HOCKEY

1. Ward Melville (22-0)

2. Carle Place (11-4)

3. Garden City (15-2)

4. Rocky Point (15-3)

5. Comsewogue (12-4)

BOYS GOLF

1. Sayville (10-0)

2. Harborfields (8-2)

3. Locust Valley (12-0)

4. Massapequa (12-0)

5. Northport (9-1)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

1. Smithtown

2. Northport

3. St. Anthony’s

4. Manhasset

5. North Shore

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

1. Mount Sinai

2. Syosset

3. Sachem East

4. Kellenberg

5. Sacred Heart

GIRLS SWIMMING

1. Sacred Heart

2. St. Anthony’s

3. Garden City

4. Ward Melville

5. Bellmore-Merrick