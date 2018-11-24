Garden City football leads week's Big 10

1. GARDEN CITY FOOTBALL The Trojans extended their winning streak to 36 wins with a 19-0 triumph over Lindenhurst to claim the Long Island Class II title for the third year in a row. Halfback Trevor Yeboah-Kodie rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Colin Hart added a 3-yard TD run.

2. AMITYVILLE BOYS SOCCER Amityville was on a mission all season and the Warriors accomplished that end in Middletown by winning the state Class A title. Henry Martinez scored two goals in a 2-1 win over Somers in the title game on Nov. 11 to complete a 21-0-1 season. Martinez was joined in the state's most dangerous attack by standouts Kymani Hines and Rolman Guardado.

3. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS SOCCER The undefeated, untied, defending state CHSAA champions have had one of their strongest seasons in program history. St. Anthony's (17-0) capped back-to-back undefeated seasons with a 3-0 win over Nichols in the state CHSAA championship. The Friars won their second straight state title, led by 21 goals and 11 assists by Brianna Passaro and Brianna Jablonowski with 20 goals and six assists.

4. FREEPORT FOOTBALL The Red Devils improved to 12-0 and earned the Long Island Class I tile with a 20-19 win over Floyd. Jordan Jackson caught a 13-yard TD pass, blocked an extra point and sealed the win with an interception.

5. WESTHAMPTON GIRLS TENNIS The Hurricanes capped a 17-0 season with a 4-3 win over Syosset in last week's Long Island championship. Rose Peruso and Juliet Tomaro defeated Olivia Tiegerman and Alex Flicker, 7-5, 7-6 (6) at second doubles in the clinching match.

6. GARDEN CITY FIELD HOCKEY Garden City captured its first state title since 2008, defeating nine-time defending champ Lakeland, 1-0, in the Class B final. Kylie Tierney led the charge, scoring the game’s lone goal on a chip shot early in the second half. Katie Mullins came up big in net late in the game, making a key save on a Lakeland corner with 1:28 left to preserve the lead.

7. GARDEN CITY GIRLS SWIMMING The Trojans finished the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record. The team captured its 20th consecutive Nassau title when they won the championship meet Nov. 3.

8. VALLEY STREAM SOUTH GIRLS SOCCER Kayla Camacho scored 27 seconds into overtime for a 1-0 win over Jamesville-DeWitt to win the state Class A title. The Falcons finished the season 21-0 and outscored opponents 92-7.

9. LONG BEACH GIRLS VOLLEYBALL The Marines (18-0) won their first state Class AA championship in program history, defeating Victor in straight sets behind 30 kills from Emma McGovern and a match-clinching ace by Grace Rosenberg.

10. BELLMORE JFK BOYS VOLLEYBALL The combination of Tyler Anderson and Tyler Jarzabek helped lead the Cougars to their first state Division II title since 2012 in a 3-1 victory in Albany.

On the outside looking in: Jericho badminton, Bay Shore/Islip gymnastics.