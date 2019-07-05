Gregg Sarra's Big Ten

1. CENTER MORICHES BASEBALL They are the Ultimate team for the 2018-2019 school year. Center Moriches became the third team in Long Island history, regardless of classification, to win back-to-back state championships since 1983. The Red Devils were 26-0, and extended their winning streak to 41 games, on the way to the state Class B title. Catcher Alec Maag hit a first inning, three-run home run to set the stage for an 11-1 rout of Schuylerville in the final.

2. MASSAPEQUA WRESTLING The most dominant team of the winter season won the state Division I dual meet title by winning all four dual meets in one day in Syracuse. Massapequa also won the Nassau dual meet and county championships led by 99-pounder Anthony Conetta, who finished third in the state.

3. FREEPORT FOOTBALL Halfback Justin Lescouflair scored on a 58-yard run as the Red Devils beat Floyd, 20-19, to earn the Long Island Class I title. Jordan Jackson caught a 13-yard TD pass, blocked an extra point and sealed the win with an interception. The Red Devils improved to 12-0, winning the school’s sixth LIC.

4. MOUNT SINAI GIRLS TRACK The Mustangs walked out of Middletown with three individual state championships in the spring. Sarah Connelly came from behind to win the 1,500 meters state title in 4:31.11. Connelly also won the Division II 3,000 meters in 9:43.63. Kayleigh Robinson won the Division II 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.38.

5. VALLEY STREAM SOUTH GIRLS TRACK It was a banner winter for the Falcons. The 1,600-meter sprint medley relay, composed of Chibugo Obichere, Kaitlyn Ross, Lindsey Smith, and DeAnna Martin placed an All-American fourth in 4:04.25 at the New Balance Indoor Nationals.

6. MOUNT SINAI CHEERLEADING The Mustangs took home the gold in the Division II Large Schools Class led by Isabella Takacs and Vittoria Gaspi. It was quite a February for the Mustangs winning the state and national championship.

7. AMITYVILLE BOYS SOCCER Henry Martinez scored two goals as Amityville (21-0-1) beat Somers, 2-1, to capture the state Class A state title. Martinez, and standouts Kymani Hines and Rolman Guardado led the Warriors all season.

8. GARDEN CITY FOOTBALL The Trojans defeated Lindenhurst, 19-0, to win the Long Island Class II championship for the third year in a row. Halfback Trevor Yeboah-Kodie rushed for 135 yards and a 25-yard TD. All-LI quarterback Colin Hart added a 3-yard TD run.

9. MASSAPEQUA BOYS LACROSSE Thomas Greenblatt scored three goals and added three assists as Massapequa beat Fairport, 10-6, in the state Class A final at St. John Fisher College. Colin Gleason, Eamon Hall and Sam Lutfi scored two goals each in the win. Angelo Petrakis won 15 of 20 faceoffs.

10. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS SOCCER The undefeated, untied, defending state CHSAA champions had one of the strongest seasons in program history. St. Anthony’s (17-0) capped back-to-back undefeated seasons with a 3-0 win over Nichols in the state CHSAA championship. The Friars were led by Brianna Passaro and Brianna Jablonowski.