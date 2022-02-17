In need of a star performance to help close out a county title, the Syosset gymnastics team did what it knows best.

Turn to senior Allie Jacobs, who certainly delivered on Thursday night.

Jacobs won the all-around at the Nassau gymnastics team championships at Bethpage High School, scoring a total of 35.90 points and leading Syosset to back-to-back county titles with 174.30 points. Massapequa finished second with 171.45, while Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK placed third with 171.0.

The title was Syosset’s third in the last five seasons.

"This is honestly the craziest moment of this year by far," said Jacobs, who finished second in the all-around at last year’s county championships. "It feels so surreal, especially being a senior, it’s the best thing that could’ve happened."

Port Washington’s Stephanie Carta won the vault (9.45), Marissa Scholssman placed first on the uneven bars (8.95) and Plainview teammate Payton Sack won the balance beam (9.225).

Massapequa entered the final rotation clinging to a slim lead over Plainview, 131.50-128.625, for first place. In third was Syosset with 128.150.

"When they were announcing scores throughout the meet it was definitely a little scary hearing that we weren’t winning, so we definitely didn’t know what was left to come," Jacobs said. "But we knew all along that we were amazing at floor exercises, and if we did what we could that we would win. And it was just great after that moment."

Syosset coach Steven Silipo is hopeful that Jacobs’ impact will extend beyond her final appearance with the team.

"Allie was great this week," Silipo said. "She did an awesome job. She’s a senior and a great role model for the rest of the team, and I hope the rest of the team can follow in her footsteps."

In contrast to the experience Jacobs provided as a senior, Syosset leaned heavily on freshman Leah Chin in the floor exercise. She came through in a big way as she tied with South Side’s Payton Waller for first with a 9.40.

"As a freshman, I had a little rough start to the meet," Chin said. "I was very hopeful because we do what we do, and we had a really successful season. And I was just thinking about how that I had to continue that no matter the outcome."

"I’m so excited for Leah," Silipo said. "She’s awesome and did the best she could this year, and has so much more to offer. I’m so happy for her to be on our team and join the tradition."

Chin said the leadership of seniors such as Jacobs helped propel her toward her own championship display.

"I look up to all the seniors so much," Chin said. "They were all so supportive throughout the season. If you have a rough meet they come up to you and give you a little pep talk and they’re just so supportive in everything we do."

Jacobs highlighted how Syosset, which entered the night with 44 consecutive regular- season victories in dual meets, has continued to maintain such a strong culture of success over the years.

"I think the seniors and upperclassmen definitely set a great example for the new kids," Jacobs said. "And I think the traditions of us having a lot of spirit and motivating each other will carry through the next few years."