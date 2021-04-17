Connetquot sweeps Suffolk gymnastics team championship

Connetquot swept all four events -- vault, bars, beam and floor -- to win the Suffolk County team championship on Saturday at Smithtown East High School.

"This is the most incredible feeling; I am going to cry," Connetquot gymnastics coach Renee Guerrieri said. "They were on fire today, and we are so proud."

Connetquot won its first county championship since 1990, totaling 177.775 points after scoring 44.950 in vault, 42.375 in bars, 44.400 in beam and 46.050 in floor.

Sophomore Alexandra Melchiona placed first (37.525) in the all-around competition, and her sister, seventh-grader Avery Melchiona, placed third (35.300). Bay Shore/Islip’s Isabella Field placed second (35.650).

"I am so proud, it’s my first year on the team," Avery Melchiona said. "I was nervous, but I knew we could do it and having my sister here is amazing."

Alexandra, who placed first in vault (9.400), broke Connetquot’s 9.35 school record.

"This is one of the best moments of my gymnastics career so far," Alexandra said. "Being able to salute after a routine is such an unbelievable feeling."

Smithtown placed second (173.325), and Bay Shore/Islip finished third (166.600) in a gymnasium that featured six teams and 75 gymnasts.

"It’s been quite a year with COVID-19, but to see our best six teams here today is fantastic," Suffolk gymnastics coordinator Pat Smith said. "The coaches and parents of Smithtown have done a great job setting this event up for us to host."

On Monday, Bay Shore Middle School will host the Section XI individual championship, and on Wednesday, Farmingdale Gymnastics Academy will hold the first-ever gymnastics Long Island Championship.

"Due to the pandemic, we were unable to have a state tournament," Smith said, "so instead, Nassau and Suffolk are facing off and we can’t wait for it."