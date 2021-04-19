McPartland wins all-around, floor and bars at Suffolk championships

Within Long Island high school gymnastics circles, Sachem East’s Riley McPartland has certainly become a household name.

And it didn’t take too long either, given that she’s only a freshman.

McPartland put on another dazzling display on Monday, winning the all-around (37.325), as well as two other events, at the Suffolk individual county championships at Bay Shore Middle School.

"I’m just happy that I did my best," McPartland said. "Just the confidence in my training and what I do in practice was really working for me today."

McPartland also placed first in floor exercises (9.50) and on bars (9.20), while finishing second on the beam (9.225) and vault (9.40).

Although the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancelation of the state tournament, McPartland will compete in one final event this season. One with historic implications.

Farmingdale Gymnastics Academy will host the sport’s first-ever Long Island championship meet on Wednesday, where the top six finishers in both Nassau and Suffolk’s individual championships will square off.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I’m really excited because it’s just so different," McPartland said. "It’s something we’ve never done before and I think we’re going to do really well. It feels really special."

The day’s other winners included Arianna Platti of Connetquot on the beam (9.30) and Ward Melville’s Melanie Lauro (9.450) on vault.

Connetquot senior Sarah Moussa, who finished second on bars (9.125) and fourth on the beam (9.050), said she met the goals she set forth prior to the meet.

"I came in with the goal of doing well on bars and beams," Moussa said, "and I think I was able to pull together on both of them and improve from our last meets this season."

Moussa, similar to her fellow competitors, looks forward to one final opportunity to represent her school following the vast uncertainty that was present prior to the season due to the pandemic.

"I was excited to have such a good performance here and for Long Island championships," Moussa said. "To compete one more time in high school is something I’m really looking forward to."

Said McPartland: "This was such a great opportunity and I’m so glad that we got to do it."