Syosset wins Nassau gymnastics title by .05 points

All season, the consensus has been anyone can win.

The Nassau gymnastics championship held at Bethpage Thursday night was no different. After each rotation, a new team took the lead. After the final event, the winner was clear.

That winner was Syosset, a second-year team that completed an undefeated season by scoring a total of 165.750 and winning by a mere .05 points.

“After each name was called I kept thinking, ‘Are we going to win?’ " Jenna Kolberg said. “When it came down to the final two...It is just really cool to win.”

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK was second (165.7) and Bethpage third (164.9).

“This win is insane,” Rebecca Millevoi said. “It was so close. Every meet where we’ve faced these teams it was neck-and-neck.”

The clincher was their final event, which was the floor exercise, Syosset’s best event.

Kolberg slightly injured herself on vault, but that didn’t stop her from pushing through and performing a first-place routine, with a 9.4.

“I didn’t want to let my team down,” Kolberg said. “I knew if I could get up and do it, then we would have a chance to win.”

Besides Millevoi and Kolberg, Syosset’s other leader was Allie Jacobs. She won the all-around, scoring a 35.875.

“We’re only a second-year team,” Jacobs said. “Last year we weren’t that great and this year we really improved. I was very surprised and happy that we won. We knew what our competition would be and it feels really great to know that we won.”

Syosset is in its second year of competition. Kolberg and Millevoi are in the eighth grade and Jacobs is a freshman. They swept Nassau II and it seems like there’s only more to come.

“This was a really cool experience,” Millevoi said.