Round-by-round scores meant nothing Wednesday night at the Nassau gymnastics state qualifying meet at Oceanside.

They couldn’t predict a clear leader of the Nassau state team until the very end.

Once all the decimals were added up, Joanna Signorile from Carle Place / Wheatley emerged victorious. She won the all-around with a score of 37.05 to secure her ticket to states.

“I wouldn’t say I had the best meet but I’m happy with the outcome,” Signorile said. “Bars didn’t go as plan but I made up for it on vault and beam.”

Signorile placed third on the uneven bars (9.050), second on beam (9.175) and first on vault with a 9.6 after performing a Yurchenko layout one time. That was her highest score in the event this season and a high for the county this season.

“This is the first time I threw that vault all season,” Signorile said. “I practiced with pike and up the difficulty.”

Signorile’s been in this position before. She’s competed for the Nassau team three years in a row as an All-Arounder. Last year she placed second at the qualifiers.

Second place this year belonged to Shani Sirota, a freshman from Roslyn. She scored a 36.575 in the all-around. She placed second on bars (9.1), vault (9.55) and was third on beam with a 9.125.

“I’m proud of the win,” Sirota said. “I’ve never experienced this before and it was fun throughout the meet.”

Sirota is a first-time member of the state team but that isn’t hindering her confidence. She came into the meet knowing her level 10 gymnastics skills would give her a chance to finish at, or near, the top.

The third member of the all-around team is Allie Jacobs, a freshman from Syosset. She tied for third (34.9), but because her average throughout the season was higher, she secured the final all-around spot.

“The win was surprising,” Jacobs said. “Bars didn’t turn out how I wanted it to but I pulled it together for the rest of the meet. I’m going to be confident heading into the state meet. I’ll do what I normally do and hope for the best.”

All three girls will represent Nassau during the state championship March 2 at Cold Spring Harbor. Neither of them seemed stressed. They all agreed they’d practice in the weeks to come but most of all have fun.

“Our main goal before states will be to support each other and just have fun,” Sirota said.

Signorile added, “I’ll be a leader, since I’ve been on the team before but I think we have a really strong team this year. Go Section VIII.”