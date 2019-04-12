Newsday's All-Long Island gymnastics team

NEWSDAY'S GYMNAST OF THE YEAR

Shani Sirota, Roslyn, Freshman

Sirota wowed judges at the state qualifier and did the same at the state competition on March 2 in Cold Spring Harbor. Sirota tied for first place in the states on floor exercise scoring a 9.625, her highest of the season. She was fourth in the all-around (37.625) and fifth on beam (9.275).

THE ALL-LONG ISLAND TEAM

Cassie Bergin, East Islip, Sophomore

Bergin placed 10th in the all-around at the state meet with a score of 36.475 after leading the Redmen to the county finals. At the state qualifiers, Bergin won the all-around with a 36.425.

Allie Jacobs, Syosset, Freshman

Jacobs helped lead a second-year team,to an undefeated season and ultimately the county title. At the Suffolk championship meet, she won the all-around with a 35.875 and at the state qualifier, she placed third in the event.

Kerin Spadaro, Islip, Sophomore

Spadaro, competing for the Bay Shore/Islip combined team, tied for second on the uneven bars with a 9.575 and tied for third on floor with a 9.450 at the state championship. She helped lead Bay Shore / Islip to an undefeated season and the Suffolk County title.

Joanna Signorile, Wheatley, Senior

Signorile,competing for the Carle Place / Wheatley team, placed ninth in the all-around at the state meet with a 36.550. As a sophomore, she helped Wheatley gymnast compete at the varsity level by requesting a spot on the Carle Place roster. Since joining varsity, she’s been a top gymnast in Nassau, winning the all-around at the county championship as a sophomore and a senior.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Robin Harper, Bay Shore/Islip