Newsday's All-Long Island gymnastics team 2018

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island gymnastics team for the 2017-18 winter season.

Newsday Gymnast of the Year: Miranda Lund, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Sr. Lund has led the Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK team since eighth grade, even when she was injured on the sidelines. This season, she placed second in the all-around (38.15), tied for third in the vault (9.55) and placed first in the beam (9.65) at the state championship. She completed the regular season, the county championship and the state qualifiers undefeated in the all-around.

Cassie Bergin, East Islip, Fr. Bergin placed third on the beam in the state championship with a 9.55.

Grace Glennon, West Babylon, Sr. Glennon tied for fourth on vault scoring a 9.4 at the state championship. Glennon went undefeated in the all-around in the regular season.

Nicole Jackson, Half Hollow Hills, Sr. Jackson, who attends Half Hollow Hills East, earned first place in the vault with a 9.75 at the state championship. At the state qualifier and the county championship meet, she placed first in the all-around by scoring 37.4

Kerin Spadaro, Bay Shore/Islip, Fr Spadaro, who attends Bay Shore, placed fifth on the uneven bars at the state championship, scoring a 9.3. She went undefeated in the all-around in the regular season.

Coach of the Year: Debbie Rut, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK Rut coached the team to an undefeated season that ended with a county title.