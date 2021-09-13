Top 25 gymnasts for the fall 2021 season

A look at the top high school gymnasts competing this fall in Suffolk, listed in alphabetical order.

(Note: Nassau gymnastics competes in the winter season.)

Samantha Alcure, Smithtown, Sr.

She was ranked in the top 10 on the bars and beam before an ankle injury forced her to miss the postseason last spring.

Emily Ball, West Islip, 7th grade

She’s incredibly strong on the bars and could compete in the all-around.

Juliana Banville, East Islip, Fr.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

As a middle-schooler, Banville was among the top 20 in Suffolk County on bars and beam in each of the last two seasons.

Grace Brandofino, Smithtown, Jr.

She was a top-10 vaulter at the Long Island championships last spring.

Amanda Consentino, Smithtown, Sr.

She qualified for the Suffolk team on the bars at the Long Island championships last spring.

Noel Cutinella, Connetquot, Sr.

She was fifth on beam with a 9.0 at the Suffolk individual championships last season.

Amelia DiBenedetto, West Islip, Fr.

DiBenedetto is strong on the beam and floor.

Cara DiPenta, Smithtown, Jr.

DiPenta finished in the top 10 on bars at the Long Island championships last spring. She also was 21st in the all-around at the Suffolk County individual championships.

Adison Eisenberg, Half Hollow Hills, Soph.

The Half Hollow Hills East gymnast placed fifth in the all-around and fourth on vault at the Suffolk individual championships last season. She finished 10th on vault at the Long Island championships.

Isabella Field, Bay Shore/Islip, Fr.

Islip's Field placed 10th in the all-around with a 33.950 at the Suffolk individual championships last season.

Bayla Goldberg, Smithtown, 8th grade

She was among the best in Suffolk County on bars and vault as a seventh-grader.

Brianna Lanza, Bay Shore/Islip, Soph.

The Islip gymnast was seventh on beam with a 8.85 at the Suffolk individual championships last season.

Olivia Marker, West Islip, Sr.

She was in the top 15 on the beam at last season’s Suffolk individual championships.

Carly McEntee, Whitman, Sr.

McEntee qualified for the Suffolk team on the floor at last season’s Long Island championships.

Riley McPartland, Sachem, Soph.

McPartland is the defending Suffolk all-around champion, posing a 37.325 at last season’s Suffolk individual championships. She was second on vault (9.4), first on bars (9.2), second on beam (9.225), and first on floor (9.5).

Alexandra Melchiona, Connetquot, Jr.

After a back injury threatened her season, she won uneven bars at the Long Island championships in the spring. At the same event, she was second on beam and third on floor and the all-around. She placed second in the all-around at the Suffolk individual championships with a 36.675

Avery Melchiona, Connetquot, 8th grade

She placed sixth on bars and in the all-around at the Suffolk individual championships last season. She also qualified for the Suffolk team at the Long Island championships.

Tori Mueller, West Islip, Soph.

She’s progressed on the beam and floor in the offseason and is looking to carry that momentum into the fall.

Jordyn Nicholls, Whitman, 8th grade

She qualified for the Suffolk County individual championships in the all-around as a seventh grader.

Evie Orlando, East Islip, Sr.

She’s qualified for the Suffolk County individual championships in each of the last four seasons.

Arianna Platti, Connetquot, Sr.

Platti is the defending Suffolk County champion on beam and helped the Thunderbirds capture their first county team championship in 31 years last season.

Madisyn Rodriguez, Middle Country, Fr.

The Newfield High School student is returning from an injury and is looking to turn strong performances on vault and bars last season into all-around success this fall.

Johnna Rosenthal-Vincenti, Ward Melville, Jr.

She was 16th in the all-around with a 23.825 at the Suffolk individual championships last season.

Abigail Walters, Middle Country, Soph.

The Centereach High School student placed 12th in the all-around with an 25.300 at the Suffolk individual championships last season.

Jenna Weixler, Smithtown, Sr.

Weixler finished eighth on the floor with a 9.0 at the Suffolk individual championships last season.