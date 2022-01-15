Top 25 gymnasts for the winter 2021-22 season

The top high school gymnasts competing this winter in Nassau, listed in alphabetical order (Suffolk gymnastics competed in the fall):

Emma Bergsohn, Carle Place, Sr.

At the Long Island championship last spring, she finished top-10 on floor (9.250), beam (9.050), and bars (8.425). In the state qualifying meet, she finished top-10 in the all-around (33.175).

Adrienne Blonder, Bethpage, Soph.

She had a strong showing on the floor at the state qualifying meet (8.400).

Sarah Braunschweiger, Port Washington, Sr.

She qualified for the state meet on vault last season.

Catherine Brew, Oceanside, Fr.

The freshman is looking to post some strong results this season for the Sailors. In the state qualifying meet, she finished top-10 in the all-around (33.850).

Stefanie Carta, Port Washington, Sr.

She placed fifth in the all-around in the Long Island championship last season (34.975). She also had a top-10 finish on both bars (8.775) and vault (9.200). In the state qualifying meet, she finished top-10 in the all-around (33.725).

Leah Chin, Syosset, Fr.

She posted strong qualifying scores in the all-around for the state meet as a newcomer to the team.

Molly Demille, Wantagh, Jr.

She competed in the state qualifier last year on beam.

Lindsay Dooling, Massapequa, Jr.

She had a strong finish at the state qualifying meet in vault (7.800), bars (7.925) and beam (7.650).

Riley Henry, Wantagh, Fr.

She is a strong all-around competitor for the squad.

Jaime Hirtzel, Bethpage, Sr.

She finished top-20 on bars (8.100) and beam (8.150) at the Long Island championship last season. In the state qualifying meet, she finished top-10 on beam (8.800) and bars (8.100).

Allie Jacobs, Syosset, Sr.

She placed seventh all-around at the Long Island championship last season (34.725). She also had a top-10 finish on vault (9.125) and beam (8.700). She finished second in the all-around at the state qualifying meet (35.950).

Teresa Jennings, Hicksville, Jr.

She is a top competitor in the all-around for the Comets.

Jenna Kolberg, Syosset, Jr.

She finished 11th in the all-around at the Long Island championship last season (34.150). She also had strong showings on vault (9.050) and floor (9.100). She finished sixth in the all-around at the state qualifying meet (34.950).

Kirsten Lilly, Long Beach, Soph.

At the state qualifying meet, she had top finishes on vault (7.500), bars (5.00) and floor (8.650).

Jessica Misita, Massapequa, Fr.

As a newcomer, she is looking to be a strong competitor on the uneven bars.

Alyssa Nittoli, Sewanhaka, Sr.

At the state qualifying meet, she had strong performances on vault (8.200), beam (7.350), and floor (8.250). She competed at the Long Island championship on vault.

Kendall Pinsky, South Side, Jr.

She had good scores on both beam (7.750) and on floor (8.200) at the state qualifying meet.

Maddie Reed, Massapequa, Jr.

New to the team this season, she could be one of the top beam girls in the county.

Hannah Ross, Port Washington, Soph.

She finished top-15 on bars (7.975) and on vault (8.100) at the state qualifying event.

Payton Sack, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Sr.

She finished top-10 on vault (9.075) and beam (8.700) at the Long Island championship last spring. She placed 12th all-around (33.775). She finished fifth in the all-around at the state qualifying meet (35.200).

Alyssa Sanborn, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Jr.

She was top-10 on floor (9.200) and finished strong in the all-around (33.150) at the Long Island championship last season. She finished top-10 in the all-around at the state qualifying meet (34.550).

Marissa Schlossman, Plainview, Fr.

She finished with a 22.175 in the all-around at the Long Island championship.

Shani Sirota, Roslyn, Sr.

She finished first in the all-around at the Long Island championship last spring (38.075). She placed first on vault (9.625), beam (9.500), and floor (9.675). She placed first in the all-around at the state qualifying meet (37.100).

Payton Waller, South Side, Sr.

She placed sixth on floor (9.275) at the Long Island championship last season. She finished fourth on floor at the state qualifying meet (9.275).

Millie Woo, Syosset, Sr.

She finished strong at the state qualifying meet on floor (9.00) and on beam (7.950).