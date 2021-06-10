Kyron McLaurin scored 11 points, including a key basket late, to help host New Hyde Park defeat Hewlett, 56-51, and win the Nassau unified basketball championship Thursday.

Hewlett went on a 10-2 run late, cutting New Hyde Park’s lead to three points. McLaurin then hit a mid-range jumper for the final basket of the contest.

Alex St. Surin, who had eight points and provided constant energy, said the team improved as the season went on.

She said: "It got easier, you get to know your team, you learn [about] them."

BOYS TENNIS

Syosset 4, Roslyn 3: Dylan Apfel and Spencer Keschner defeated Zachary Chapman and Matthew Benaharon, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, in the clinching match at third doubles to lead No. 1 Syosset over No. 2 Roslyn in the Nassau championship at Eisenhower Park.

BASEBALL

North Babylon 1, Whitman 0: Colin Rhein pitched a two-hit shutout and broke a school record with 17 strikeouts, according to coach Stephen Corrado, for North Babylon (9-8) in Suffolk League II. Kevin Carolan drove in Devonte Bailey with a double in the bottom of the first inning for the only run of the game. Whitman’s Grant Biederman struck out eight in six innings and allowed four hits and one run.

Wantagh 4, Mineola 2: Chris Petrillo drove in Kenny Spratt and later scored on AJ Bardi’s hit to give No. 4 Wantagh a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning over No. 5 Mineola in Nassau League IV quarterfinal. Petrillo went 2-for-2 and Bardi went 3-for-4 for Wantagh (11-5). Andrew Bonanno and Frank Peretti added two hits each. Shaun Joyce pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run and retiring the last eight batters of the game.

SOFTBALL

Wheatley 2, Oyster Bay 1: Jessica Siskind allowed two hits with 10 strikeouts over seven innings as No. 4 Wheatley defeated No. 3 Oyster Bay in Game 2 of the Nassau Class B finals. The two teams will play a winner-take-all Game 3 at Oyster Bay High School at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Massapequa 12, East Meadow 0: Kim Westenberg threw a five-inning no-hitter with no walks and four strikeouts as No. 1 Massapequa defeated No. 2 East Meadow in Game 1 of a best-of-three Nassau Class AA championship. A fielding error led to East Meadow’s only baserunner. Ryan Starr went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Amanda Cerretani went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Madison Gangi went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Antonia Busa hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning for Massapequa (13-4). East Meadow hosts Game 2 at 1 p.m. Saturday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Plainedge 22, Island Trees 9: Emma Kelly had nine goals for No. 5 Plainedge in its win over No. 12 Island Trees in the first round of the Nassau Class C playoffs. Abby Wise added 10 points (three goals, seven assists), Reagan Morra had four goals and Julia Foppiano added a goal and five assists for Plainedge (12-2).

Friends Academy 12, Division 5: Skylar Cohen had five goals and Meriwether Florence added four goals as No. 7 Friends Academy (9-5) defeated No. 10 Division.

MacArthur 16, Herricks 3: Sofia Quitoni scored four goals as No. 7 MacArthur defeated No. 10 Herricks. Natalia Russo won 10 draws for MacArthur (6-8).

New Hyde Park 16, Jericho 9: Meghan Korzenvinski had four goals, three assists and five ground balls and Jessica Vieni had four goals as No. 9 New Hyde Park (11-3) defeated No. 8 Jericho in the first round of the Nassau Class B playoffs. It was New Hyde Park’s first playoff victory in 20 years, according to coach Dominic Gagnon. Mary Kate Person had eight goals and eight draw controls for Jericho.