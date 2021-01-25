Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has scheduled a 2:30 p.m. news conference to announce that high-risk winter sports at high schools will be played and the guidelines drawn up to do so, according to a Suffolk County official.

These decisions were made over the weekend in consultation with the Suffolk Department of Health, district superintendents and Section XI, the governing body for public school sports in the county. These decisions also will open the door for parochial schools to play high-risk winter sports.

Those winter sports include boys and girls basketball, wrestling and cheerleading.

On Friday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that clearance to play the high-risk winter sports would be determined by county health officials instead of by statewide guidance. Cuomo's directive allows for high-risk winter sports to start practice and play on Monday, Feb 1.

The Suffolk plan is expected to include weekly COVID-19 tests for all involved in the high-risk sports. New York State will provide the tests to "get the program up and running and schools will have the resources to do this," the official said.

Bellone also will introduce a county-wide pledge that athletes and coaches will be encouraged to sign, committing to follow all protocols. The goal of the pledge is to have athletes invested in the effort and encourage participation. The idea for the pledge was based on a similar commitment from athletes at Ohio State University.

The specifics for addressing an athlete who tests positive could be revealed as well. It is expected to go with the normal guidelines that include contact tracing, isolation and quarantines. In NCAA men’s and women’s basketball, programs typically pause all activities after a positive test. With the high school winter season expected to last just four or five weeks strict adherence to safety guidelines will be paramount.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bellone also is expected to announce that county parks will be used for boys and girls cross country when fall sports begin practice and play on March 1. Sunken Meadow State Park, where many of the cross country events are typically held, is closed.

The news conference, it will be carried live on Bellone’s Facebook page.