1. FREEPORT FOOTBALL Halfback Justin Lescouflair scored on a 58-yard run as the Red Devils beat Floyd, 20-19, to earn the Long Island Class I title. Jordan Jackson caught a 13-yard TD pass, blocked an extra point and sealed the win with an interception. The Red Devils improved to 12-0, winning the school’s sixth LIC.

2. AMITYVILLE BOYS SOCCER Henry Martinez scored two goals as Amityville (21-0-1) beat Somers, 2-1, to capture the state Class A state title. Martinez, and standouts Kymani Hines and Rolman Guardado led the Warriors all season.

3. GARDEN CITY FOOTBALL The Trojans defeated Lindenhurst, 19-0, to win the Long Island Class II championship for the third year in a row. Halfback Trevor Yeboah-Kodie rushed for 135 yards and a 25-yard TD run. All-LI quarterback Colin Hart added a 3-yard TD run.

4. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS SOCCER The undefeated, untied, defending state CHSAA champions had one of the strongest seasons in program history. St. Anthony’s (17-0) capped back-to-back undefeated seasons with a 3-0 win over Nichols in the state CHSAA championship. The Friars were led by Brianna Passaro and Brianna Jablonowski.

5. GARDEN CITY FIELD HOCKEY Garden City captured its first state title since 2008, defeating nine-time defending champ Lakeland, 1-0, in the Class B final. Kylie Tierney led the charge, scoring the game’s lone goal on a chip shot early in the second half.

6. VALLEY STREAM SOUTH GIRLS SOCCER Kayla Camacho scored 27 seconds into overtime for a 1-0 win over Jamesville-DeWitt to win the state Class A title. The Falcons finished the season 21-0 and outscored opponents 92-7.

7. LONG BEACH GIRLS VOLLEYBALL The Marines (18-0) won their first state Class AA championship in program history, defeating Victor in straight sets behind 30 kills from Emma McGovern and a match-clinching ace by Grace Rosenberg.

8. WESTHAMPTON GIRLS TENNIS The Hurricanes capped a 17-0 season with a 4-3 win over Syosset in the LI championship. Rose Peruso and Juliet Tomaro beat Olivia Tiegerman and Alex Flicker, 7-5, 7-6 (6) at second doubles.

9. GARDEN CITY GIRLS SWIMMING The Trojans finished the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record. They also captured their 20th consecutive Nassau title.

10. BELLMORE JFK BOYS VOLLEYBALL The combination of Tyler Anderson and Tyler Jarzabek helped lead the Cougars to their first state Division II title since 2012 in a 3-1 victory in Albany.

On the cusp: Sachem East girls cross country, Jericho badminton, Smithtown boys cross country, Bay Shore/Islip gymnastics.

FOOTBALL

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Freeport (12-0)

2. Garden City (12-0)

3. Floyd (11-1)

4. Lindenhurst (9-3)

5. Ward Melville (9-2)

6. West Islip (10-1)

7. Oceanside (8-3)

8. Farmingdale (7-3)

9. Carey (8-3)

10. Uniondale (6-4)

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Half Hollow Hills West (11-1)

2. Cold Spring Harbor (10-2)

3. Westhampton (10-1)

4. Plainedge (11-1)

5. Shoreham-Wading River (10-2)

6. Mount Sinai (10-1)

7. Wantagh (7-3)

8. Seaford (8-3)

9. Lawrence (7-2)

10. East Rockaway (6-4)

GIRLS SOCCER

1. St. Anthony’s (17-0)

2. Valley Stream South (21-0)

3. Smithtown West (15-1-3)

4. Sacred Heart (11-2)

5. Islip (13-2-2)

6. East Meadow (13-2-3)

7. Half Hollow Hills East (13-2-3)

8. Syosset (7-6-3)

9. MacArthur (13-4-1)

10. Shoreham-Wading River (11-5-2)

BOYS SOCCER

1. Amityville (21-0-1)

2. Chaminade (15-5)

3. Port Washington (12-7)

4. Mepham (15-2-1)

5. Whitman (17-4)

6. Carle Place (12-3-2)

7. Smithtown West (17-1)

8. Hauppauge (13-1-1)

9. Commack (14-1-3)

10. Glenn (17-1)

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

1. Bellmore JFK (19-1)

2. Sachem North (18-1)

3. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (17-1)

4. Ward Melville (15-2)

5. Eastport-South Manor (9-9)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

1. Long Beach (18-0)

2. Wantagh (18-1)

3. Sacred Heart (17-1)

4. Commack (17-1)

5. Connetquot (15-3)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

1. Smithtown

2. St. Anthony’s

3. Northport

4. Sachem North

5. East Meadow

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

1. Sachem East

2. Kellenberg

3. Sacred Heart

4. Smithtown

5. St. John the Baptist

BOYS GOLF

1. Garden City (14-0)

2. Ward Melville (10-1)

3. Massapequa (9-0)

4. Sayville (11-0)

5. Connetquot (10-1)

BOYS BADMINTON

1. Jericho (14-0)

2. Syosset (11-4)

3. Great Neck South (11-2)

4. Plainview Old-Bethpage JFK (13-1)

5. Roslyn (8-7)

FIELD HOCKEY

1. Garden City (19-0)

2. Sachem East (18-1)

3. Carle Place (11-3)

4. Miller Place (14-4)

5. Massapequa (8-8)

GYMNASTICS

1. Bay Shore/Islip

2. East Islip

3. Connetquot

4. Smithtown

5. Babylon

GIRLS TENNIS

1. Westhampton

2. Syosset

3. Commack

4. Hewlett

5. Port Washington

GIRLS SWIMMING

1. Garden City (8-0)

2. Sacred Heart (8-0)

3. Ward Melville (7-0)

4. Commack/Northport (8-0)

5. Levittown District (9-0)