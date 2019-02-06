High school photos of the month: February 2019

A look at some of the high school photos that have caught our eye this month.

Celeste Taylor #12 of Long Island Lutheran makes a no-look pass during a non-league girls basketball game against Nazareth (Brooklyn) at Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Lutheran won by a score of 81-58.

Valley Stream South's Chibugo Obichere clears the girls final 55 meter hurdle to win first place in 8.23 during the Nassau County Class B track and field championships on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

Jahvirye Wilks of Farmingdale gains momentum during the Nassau County boys weight throw state qualifier at St. Anthony's High School in South Huntington on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. He won the large schools competition with a distance of 60 feet, three inches.

St. Anthony's Christian Hansen, right, wrestles St. John the Baptist's Bryan Kuprian at 152 pounds during the Nassau Suffolk CHSAA wrestling finals on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.