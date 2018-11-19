High school photos of the month: November 2018

A look at some of the high school photos that have caught our eye this month.

Shoreham-Wading River's Xavier Arline celebrates with the championship plaque after defeating Mount Sinai 28-27 for the Suffolk Division IV championship at LaValle Stadium on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

Great Neck South's Jessica Whang is congratulated on her win in the final of the 100 yard breaststroke during the 2018 state Girls Swimming & Diving Championships in Ithaca, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

Mattituck's Vicki Harkin with the blast at the center during the Class C Pool Play against Portville at the state girls volleyball championships in Glens Falls, New York on Nov. 17, 2018.

Bellmore JFK's Tyler Anderson (24) serves the ball to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake in the state boys volleyball championship final Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Albany.

Keith Winfrey #8 of William Floyd on the sideline after his interception against Ward Melville during the Suffolk Division I championship game at LaValle Stadium on Nov. 17, 2018.

Kellenberg teammates celebrate after their 41-6 win over Xavier in the NYCHSFL Class AA final at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

Daniel Striano of Cold Spring Harbor, left, intercepts a Seaford pass during the second quarter of the Nassau Conference IV final at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

Sacred Heart Academy's Lauryn Johnson, right, reacts to her finish in the finals of the 500 yard freestyle during the 2018 NYSPHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving Championships in Ithaca, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

Port Washington's Jose Lima Sagatume, left, and Clarence's Clayton Bowman challenge for the ball during a Class AA semifinal at the state boys soccer championships in Middletown, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.

Valley Stream South's Hailey Roberts gets air over Vestal's Alexia Michitti in the first half of the Class AA state championships at Tompkins Cortland Community College. Saturday, November 10, 2018.

Sacred Heart Academy's Joan Cash, top, swims in the finals of the 100-yard freestyle during the 2018 state girls swimming & diving championships in Ithaca, N.Y., on Nov. 17, 2018.

Plainedge QB Daniel Villari dives over the top for the touchdown against Wantagh in the Nassau Conference III Final, November 17, 2018 at Hofstra.

Deyvon Wright #21 of Half Hollow Hills West carries the ball for a touchdown during the second half of the Suffolk Division III Football Championship game against Westhampton at LaValle Stadium on Nov. 17, 2018.

Sachem North's A.J. Fitzgerald spikes the ball to Fairport in the state boys volleyball final on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Albany.

Sacred Heart Academy's Kaitlyn Devaney, bottom, swims in the consolation final of the 200 yard medley relay during the 2018 NYSPHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving Championships in Ithaca, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

Plainedge RB Dion Kuinlan leaps over the Wantagh defender for some extra yardage in the Nassau Conference III Final, November 17, 2018 at Hofstra.

Jack Gillen of Ward Melville dives over the goal line for a touchdown against Floyd during the Suffolk Division I championship game at LaValle Stadium on Nov. 17, 2018.

Amityville players accept the championship plaque following their win over Somers in the state Class A final in Middletown, N.Y., on Nov. 11.

Chaminade goalie Andrew Hammersley makes a save during the CHSAA state final against Regis t St. John's on Nov. 11.

Viki Harkin #2 of Mattituck reacts after her team's 3-0 win over East Rockaway in the Long Island Class C girls volleyball championship at Farmingdale State College on Nov. 11.

Valley Stream South's Mia Asenjo collides with Jamesville-Dewitt's Hayley Quackenbush in the second period during the Class A state final at Cortland High School on Nov. 11.

Grace Riddle #6 of Wantagh reacts after her team's 3-2 victory over Kings Park in the Long Island Class A girls volleyball championship at Farmingdale State College on Nov. 11.