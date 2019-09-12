High school photos of the month: September 2019

A look at some of the high school photos that have caught our eye this month.

St. John the Baptist quarterback Nicholas Mazziotti dives for some extra yardage against Holy Trinity in a CHSFL game, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Holy Trinity high school.

St. Anthony's Nick Alvarado celebrates his interception with his coaches during the first half of their season opener against Franklin HS in South Huntington on Saturday, September 7, 2019..

Syosset goalkeeper Cole Nevins takes the ball out from under Matt Prusan of Massapequa during the Nassau Conference AA1 boys soccer game hosted by Massapequa on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Carle Place forward Emilie Biggin watches her shot get stopped on the goal line by Cold Spring Harbor defender Elyse Schetty (in net), Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carle Place High School.

Lawrence's Jesus Moran gets to the ball during the Nassau Conference AIII boys soccer game against Lynbrook in Cedarhurst on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

East Hampton's Molly Mamay goes for the block of the spike by Islip's Jacqueline Bryant during a match at Islip High School on Wednesday.