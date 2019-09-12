TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
SportsHigh School

High school photos of the month: September 2019

Print

A look at some of the high school photos that have caught our eye this month.

St. John the Baptist quarterback Nicholas Mazziotti dives
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

St. John the Baptist quarterback Nicholas Mazziotti dives for some extra yardage against Holy Trinity in a CHSFL game, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Holy Trinity high school.

St. Anthony's Nick Alvarado celebrates his interception with
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

St. Anthony's Nick Alvarado celebrates his interception with his coaches during the first half of their season opener against Franklin HS in South Huntington on Saturday, September 7, 2019..

Syosset goalkeeper Cole Nevins takes the ball out
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Syosset goalkeeper Cole Nevins takes the ball out from under Matt Prusan of Massapequa during the Nassau Conference AA1 boys soccer game hosted by Massapequa on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Carle Place forward Emilie Biggin watches her shot
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Carle Place forward Emilie Biggin watches her shot get stopped on the goal line by Cold Spring Harbor defender Elyse Schetty (in net), Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carle Place High School.

Lawrence's Jesus Moran gets to the ball during
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Lawrence's Jesus Moran gets to the ball during the Nassau Conference AIII boys soccer game against Lynbrook in Cedarhurst on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

East Hampton's Molly Mamay goes for the block
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

East Hampton's Molly Mamay goes for the block of the spike by Islip's Jacqueline Bryant during a match at Islip High School on Wednesday.

East Meadow's Eric Velasquez celebrates his second goal
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

East Meadow's Eric Velasquez celebrates his second goal against Hicksville during a Nassau Conference AAI boys soccer game in Hicksville on Wednesday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Xavier Arline, Shoreham-Wading River quarterback, takes a snap Podcast: Previewing the 2019 Long Island high school football season
Mikela Junemann had 17 kills and spoke about East Hampton experiences 'roller-coaster of emotions' in win over Islip
East Hampton's Molly Mamay goes for the block East Hampton vs. Islip girls volleyball
Speedy forward Eric Velasquez scored both goals in East Meadow's Velasquez scores twice in East Meadow soccer win
Eric Velasquez of East Meadow scores his second East Meadow vs. Hicksville boys soccer
Mauricio Puerto-Quintanilla recorded a hat trick Tuesday to lead Puerto-Quintanilla leads Lawrence past Lynbrook
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search