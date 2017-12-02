Jacob Buchbinder stole an inbounds pass and made a winning three-pointer from about 40 feet as time expired, giving Roslyn a 59-56 victory over East Meadow Saturday, in a thrilling non-league opener.

Buchbinder scored 11 points. Jacob Levy, who added 16 points, tied the score at 56 with a free throw with 2.6 seconds remaining. Eric Sommer led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Buchbinder, Levy and Naz Jackson each had four steals apiece.

Central Islip 83, Ward Melville 77: Darryan Fuentes scored eight of his 20 points in the second overtime to lead Central Islip in a non-league opener. He also had seven steals. Ty-Shon Pannell added 11 points, including a 3-pointer with 57 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the score at 57 and force overtime. Javal Staton scored 18 points and extended the Central Islip advantage to 10 with a 3-point play with 1:19 remaining. Angel Jimenez contributed 19 points and six assists.

St. Mary’s 46, Salesian 42:

Jon Mayers’ three-pointer on an assist by Darren Fergus in overtime sealed the win for St. Mary’s in a non-conference opener. Jordaine Dawkins’ putback with one second remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime. Jovayne Walters added 10 points. Pierce Perry tallied 15 rebounds, five blocks and seven points.

Islip 54, West Babylon 48: Ryan Abravanel scored nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to lead Islip (1-1) in a consolation game of the Anil John Tip-Off Classic.

Elmont 64, Mount Saint Michael 58: Victor Olawoye scored 30 points to lead Elmont in a non-league season opener as part of the Upstate/Downstate Challenge. Conrad Ihaza notched 12 points.

Mount Sinai 55, Port Jefferson 48: Nick Hurowitz scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Mount Sinai in a non-league opener. Nick Pintabona tallied 13 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Long Island Lutheran 71, Chaminade 57: Tyson Etienne had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead L.I. Lutheran in a non-league opener. Essam Mostafa had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Andre Curbelo added 13 points and eight assists.

Patchogue-Medford 64, Whitman 48: Brian Dellecave scored 23 points giving Patchogue-Medford the win in the Islip Tournament final. Nathaniel Ormond had 16 points and 16 rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sacred Heart 48, St. Joseph’s Sea 38: Nicole Paprocky had 18 points and four steals to lead Sacred Heart in the BR. Arnold Tournament at McClancy.

Bellmore JFK 50, East Meadow 43: Rose Mehani scored 19 points to lead Bellmore JFK in a non-league opener. Cameron Montalbano tallied 12 points and had six steals.

Ward Melville 53, Mott Haven 30: Lauren Hansen’s 25 points and seven steals led Ward Melville in a non-league opener in the Robert Apache Memorial Classic.

WRESTLING

Wantagh wins Battle at the Beach. Wantagh had eight champions en route to winning the Battle at the Beach Tournament at Long Beach. The Warriorrs, who had 345.5 team points in the 16-team event, had strong performances from Josiah Encarnacion (106 pounds), Justin Vines (132) and Jonathan Loew (195). From Lynbrook, Joe Becker (113) and Natt Renz (285) also were champions. Host Long Beach finished second with 229 team points led by Elijah Rodriguez (220) and Champion of Champions Jacori Teemer (152). Teemer, a four-time state champion, defeated South Side’s Kyle Mosher, 13-6, in the final. Wantagh’s James Langan (182) won most pins, least time award with four pins in 4:47.