High school roundup: Soccer, volleyball, field hockey, golf

Alex Squillacioti scored twice, including the winner three minutes into overtime on a 25-yard free kick, to lead Kings Park over Islip, 2-1, in Suffolk VII boys soccer on Thursday. Frank Capaccio made five saves for Kings Park (3-1). Ronan Montana scored with two minutes left in regulation to tie the score and Jack Whitehouse made four saves for Islip (2-3).

Sachem East 3, Riverhead 1: Jack Deutsch scored twice to lead Sachem East (2-1) in Suffolk II. Nick Turturro added a goal, and Aris Radillo, Will Salerno and James Schneider each had an assist. Lesther Rivera scored and Dylan Sandoval made nine saves for Riverhead (1-1-1).

Locust Valley 2, North Shore 1: Daniel Greene had a goal and assist for Locust Valley in Nassau A East. Will Jacobs scored Locust Valley’s second goal in the 30th minute off Greene’s assist. Owen Pye made three saves. Lino Leighton scored in the 27th minute and Henrique Malaco made seven saves for North Shore.

Baldwin 1, Freeport 0: Darius Ikechukwu scored the winning goal on a free kick in the first half for Baldwin in Nassau AAA. Josue-Ascencio Cueva made six saves in the shutout.

GIRLS SOCCER

Patchogue-Medford 2, Newfield 1: Sophia Emr and Kaylee Elliot each scored one goal to lead Patchogue-Medford (2-0) in Suffolk I. AJ Martin tallied one assist and Madison Eddington made one save. Sarah Cavallo scored and Jessica Centeri made nine saves for Newfield (0-3).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Harborfields 3, Southampton 1: Ally Fiumara scored two goals to lead Harborfields (1-2) over Southampton (0-3-1) in Suffolk III. Bella Barra scored one goal. Ella Liebnitzky made 13 saves for Southampton.

Jericho 2, Island Trees 0: Daniella Ferdico and Madison Kane each scored one goal to lead Jericho over Island Trees in non-league opener. Ava Kalogiannis made 10 saves, and Sadie Krangle and Caleigh Liu each tallied an assist.

FIELD HOCKEY

Sachem East 2, Carle Place 1: Kayla Richter scored the winning goal in the third quarter and had an assist for Sachem East (3-0) in non-league. McKinley Hessemer-Soto scored Sachem East’s first goal. Madeleine Ruebenacker had a goal and Megan Rice made 10 saves for Carle Place (0-1).

Shoreham-Wading River 4, Patchogue-Medford 1: Maddi Herr had two goals and an assist to lead SWR (2-0) over Patchogue-Medford (1-2) in non-league.

East Hampton 4, Smithtown West 1: Siena Link-Morse scored two goals and Emma McGrory added one goal and two assists to lead East Hampton (2-0) in Suffolk II. Francesca Zins scored for Smithtown West (0-2) and Olivia Cerna made seven saves.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Locust Valley 3, Lynbrook 2: David Dostalek had 18 kills and Kyle Prisco had 25 assists to lead Locust Valley to a 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 24-26, 15-8 victory in a Nassau II-D opener.

Jake Lamb added 13 assists and Keith Dempster had six aces.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Port Washington 3, North Shore 1: Cate Marvin served seven times to lead a fourth-set comeback in a 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 win for Port Washington (1-0) in its non-league opener. Lindsay Fales had six kills, six digs and eight aces for North Shore (0-1).

BOYS GOLF

South Side 9, Mineola 0: Scott Bernabeu shot a 1-under-par 35 at Lido Golf Club to lead South Side in its Nassau V opener.