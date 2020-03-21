TODAY'S PAPER
NYSPHSAA to decide fate of winter championships

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
   The New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) will decide Sunday and Monday the fate of unfinished winter high school sports championships.

   The Long Island sports affected are basketball and bowling for boys and girls teams. Ice hockey was also postponed but Long Island does not participate in the state tournament.   

   “We have a conference call at 8 p.m. Sunday to talk about what we’re doing moving forward with our winter sports,” said Tom Combs, executive director of Section XI, the governing body of Suffolk school sports. “The call is for the executive directors of each section and their recommendations. It’s strictly about the winter season and if we’re holding the bowling and basketball championships in May.”

    On March 12, NYSPHSAA announced the winter championships would be “postponed indefinitely” due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Combs added that the NYSPHSAA said state coordinators for those winter sports will then vote Monday on whether to cancel the remaining winter championships or move forward with a plan to play.

