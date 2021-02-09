Long Island high schools were coming to grips with the challenges of playing high-risk sports during a pandemic on Tuesday, the opening day for boys and girls basketball.

In Suffolk County, 14 basketball teams and two wrestling programs had to pause activities for either positive COVID-19 tests or contract tracing, according to Tom Combs, the executive director of Section XI, the county's governing body of high school sports. Combs would not say which teams were affected. Suffolk requires athletes in high-risk sports to undergo weekly testing.

"We have 16 teams currently in quarantine," Combs said. "We had to postpone a ton of games. Now the challenge is in trying to reschedule those games with very little availability left in a shortened season. The two snow days were awful in that Mother Nature really kicked us in the butt."

In Nassau County, which does not require testing, 10 basketball games had to be canceled or rescheduled because of district coronavirus test results or contact tracing on one or both teams, according to Section VIII executive director Pat Pizzarelli.

Combs said the 16 teams will likely have the next 10 days of games either rescheduled or canceled while they quarantine. In Section XI wrestling, where programs still have to meet the 10-practice minimum before competition, two programs have had to pause because of coronavirus concerns and two others — Central Islip and East Hampton — have opted out of competition, further scrambling that schedule.

Section VIII planned an eight-game season for its boys and girls basketball programs and Section XI slated six league games and permitted six non-league games. Both sections are scheduled to have the winter sports seasons end before the March 1 start of fall sports. It will make rescheduling all the games potentially impossible.

An additional issue comes with having enough game officials to work all the contests.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We’ve had officials [opting] out every day," Pizzarelli said. "You can’t schedule a game when there are no officials to work it."

Pizzarelli estimated that up to half of the pool of officials for Section VIII have opted out of the truncated season. Section XI is having a similar experience.

"We’re having issues with the availability of officials," Combs said. "At some games we’re looking at maybe going with one official instead of two."