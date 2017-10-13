Subscribe
    High SchoolSports

    High school sports photos of the month: October 2017

    A collection of some of the best high school sports photos from around Long Island in October 2017.

    North Shore's Isabelle Glennon fires on goal during
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    North Shore's Isabelle Glennon fires on goal during against Manhasset on Oct. 11, 2017.

    Jelson Bonilla of Glen Cove reacts after a
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Jelson Bonilla of Glen Cove reacts after a shot sails wide in the first half against Lawrence on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

    Oceanside QB Tommy Heuer dives over the players
    (Credit: Richard T. Slattery)

    Oceanside QB Tommy Heuer dives over the players to score a TD against Freeport on Oct. 7, 2017.

    Smithtown East's Kyra Dalli takes a shot in
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Smithtown East's Kyra Dalli takes a shot in the second half against Sachem North on Thursday Oct. 12, 2017.

    Bay Shore defender Talani Barnett warms up before
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Bay Shore defender Talani Barnett warms up before a game against Northport on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

    Sacred Heart Academy players listen to Coach Emily
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Sacred Heart Academy players listen to Coach Emily Butler, top, between sets in a CHSAA girls volleyball match against host St. John the Baptist High School on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

    Kings Park keeper Nicole Scott takes the ball
    (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    Kings Park keeper Nicole Scott takes the ball away from Islip's Gianna Edwards as she tries to head the ball into the goal during the first half on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Brentwood's Juan Camillo Montanez and Commack's Matt Newfield
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood's Juan Camillo Montanez and Commack's Matt Newfield play the ball in the first half on Oct. 9, 2017.

    Alec Kiernan of Centereach dives over Conor Caiazza
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Alec Kiernan of Centereach dives over Conor Caiazza of Half Hollow Hills East for a touchdown on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

    Ward Melville's goalie Meghan Lorenzen with the kick
    (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    Ward Melville's goalie Meghan Lorenzen with the kick save against Eastport-South Manor's Jamie Biskup on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.

    William Floyd's Ethan Loarca celebrates the winning goal
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    William Floyd's Ethan Loarca celebrates the winning goal in the second overtime period against Commack on Tuesday Oct 3, 2017.

    Sachem East's Julianna Kelton plays a header while
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Sachem East's Julianna Kelton plays a header while covered by Commack's Carly Manchino in the second half on Monday, Oct 2, 2017.

    Commack's Goalie Brian Mirman dives for the ball
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Commack's Goalie Brian Mirman dives for the ball in the second half against Floyd on Oct. 3, 2017.

    Kevin Hillman of Patchogue-Medford, left, catches a pass
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Kevin Hillman of Patchogue-Medford, left, catches a pass that was tipped in the backfield to bring the Raiders to Northport's 1-yard line on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

