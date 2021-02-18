The snowstorm that blanketed Long Island Thursday forced the postponement of 48 high school athletic events. The lone event that was held had been moved to an early morning start in Islip where the Bucs defeated Miller Place, 36-27, in a Suffolk League VI dual wrestling meet.

The Suffolk boys diving championships were rescheduled from Thursday to Friday at Hauppauge High School at 4:30 p.m.

"The diving event is weather pending at Hauppauge for Friday and we’ll have to evaluate the road conditions early Friday," said Tom Combs, the executive director of Section XI, which governs all Suffolk interscholastic sports. "We’d love to get the diving finished before the county swimming championships on Sunday."

Nassau and the CHSAA also reported all high school events postponed on Thursday.

Pat Pizzarelli, the executive director of Section VIII, which governs all of Nassau’s interscholastic sports, said all of the section’s events are also in jeopardy on the Friday schedule.

There are a total of 96 events scheduled for Friday in Nassau and Suffolk.

"All of our districts postponed today’s games and tomorrow is not looking good either," Pizzarelli said. "We’re hoping the weather clears so we can get a schedule on Friday. But I don’t think the roads will be conducive to travel. I just hope it’ll allow schools to transport our student-athletes safely. Our schools have the option to cancel games on their own."