Suffolk high school athletes weigh in on state guidelines

Suffolk’s high school athletes weighed in on the latest in state guidelines, one of which recommends, but does not require the use of facial coverings, during sports.

Section XI, which governs Suffolk’s interscholastic sports, is set to follow the guidelines put forth in a 41-page document released late Friday. Practices are set to begin September 21 for all sports. Games will be allowed for low-risk sports, named by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, as field hockey, tennis, cross country, swimming and soccer. Higher-risk sports can begin with restricted practices and no date set for the start of competition.

Section VIII (Nassau) will not have high school sports in the fall and expects to play three compressed seasons between January and June in 2021.

Most athletes seemed unfazed by the announcement that included the use of face masks. And others were against it.

The NYPHSAA guidelines called on soccer and field hockey players to wear facial coverings ‘unless unable to tolerate face covering for physical activity’ and call for periodically halting play for ‘mask breaks’ and hydration.

Tom Combs, the executive director for Section XI, said he is not happy with the recommended but not required mask requirements for players, coaches and officials.

“I will seek advice from our athletic directors and then recommend what to do to our executive board and athletic council about face masks. Why are students mandated to wear masks in school all day and then during sports they’re not required?”

Harborfields senior Jenelle Bennardo said wearing a mask during field hockey is not a great situation but anything is better than not playing.

“It's not ideal, but obviously I would do anything to play,” Bennardo said. “I just want to stay safe and everyone else does too, so if that's what they want us to do, then it's 100 percent worth it.”

Senior Ashley Borriello is also looking forward to her senior season of soccer at Shoreham-Wading River.

“We’d have to get used to wearing a mask in practice before we play games,” she said. “But taking precautions for COVID and actually having a season is most important to me and my teammates and we’d do anything to have a season. If that means wearing a mask, then we’re wearing a mask.”

Borriello said there a lot of factors involved with the issue of wearing a mask at practice.

“It depends on what my coach says and how the other girls feel,” she said. “Of course, I’d rather not wear it so it’s easier for me to breathe, but at the same time, we are in a pandemic, so it’s important to stay safe and healthy and if a mask is what’s going to keep me safe and healthy, I’m going to wear it.”

Senior Briana Grant runs cross country at Ward Melville and said she had deep concerns about wearing a mask.

“I personally think it’s extremely dangerous,” Grant said. “I can barely breathe when wearing a mask like that all day. So, trying to wear it while running a race, when it's already difficult to try to keep your breathing balanced, is going to be extremely difficult and dangerous. There's going to be consequences for the runners who decide to wear a mask."

The senior expanded on the danger of running with a mask.

“We're not going to be able to get enough oxygen into our bodies and it’s going to compromise our breathing,” she added. “We might pass out and it might get us hurt."

Grant said she would not wear one.

Communication is paramount to winning in team sports and wearing a mask will make teamwork much more difficult.

“I would not wear a mask because I think communication is a huge part of our success and it’s something we really stress and with a mask on that would be too hard,” said Brooke Langella, a senior soccer player at Shoreham-Wading River.

Senior Michael Luongo of Center Moriches soccer said it was not ideal to wear a mask but he’s willing, for a return to play.

“If it’s an option to wear, probably not,” he said. “Just because of the breathability and it’d also be annoying because it would get full of sweat - it’d be a sweat rag.”

Ward Melville junior and co-captain Victoria Laguerre said she’d be more comfortable wearing a mask during a practice rather than a cross country meet. While Laguerre makes clear her understanding and consideration for others during meets, she would prefer to not wear a mask if given the option.

“I think wearing a mask while you’re racing and breathing that heavily could potentially be dangerous,” said Laguerre. “Maybe not for me because I don’t have breathing complications or asthma, but I feel bad for people who do.” “[By wearing a mask] it is throwing off my rhythm of the race and I would not be focusing on what I’m supposed to be doing.

Mount Sinai’s Kaitlyn Chandrika, a senior on the cross-country team said Section XI should model the races this fall after states like Tennessee.

“To run a full 5K with a mask, is really kind of hard to grasp. I think it works if they do it with a staggered start like I've heard they're doing it in other states like Tennessee. If it's optional I wouldn't wear it. I feel that it would affect my cardio and conditioning.”

Hauppauge senior Zack DelGiudice played club soccer this summer and said wearing a mask will be a challenge.

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge when we’re making sprints, or making hard runs at the ball,” he said. “I think it’s going to be very difficult for people to wear a mask. I have not worn one this summer. I’ve only seen one player actually use a mask and he took it off within five minutes because he said it was very hard to breathe.”

With Laura Amato, Michael Ruiz