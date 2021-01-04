Lower-risk high school winter sports start practice

The gymnasiums, tracks and pools at public high schools all across Long Island awakened on Monday after nearly 10-month hiatus that was forced last March by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first permitted day of practice for winter sports deemed by New York State as low- or moderate-risk – gymnastics, boys swimming, indoor track and field, fencing and boys and girls bowling – and the start of a most-unusual 2020-21 sports calendar in both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Section VIII and Section XI, the governing bodies for public schools sports in Nassau and Suffolk respectively, decided in August that no sports would be played during the fall out of an abundance of caution. Instead, each came up with a plan to play three compressed seasons of approximately 8-to-9 weeks from January to June. Winter sports will compete in January and February, fall sports in March and April and spring sports in May and June.

"We're excited our student-athletes are back in school and getting the opportunity to play high school sports," said Tom Combs, the executive director of Section XI, Suffolk's governing body of high school sports. "The athletic directors have been working hard to ensure the safety protocols are met for our student-athletes, coaches and officials. Our hope is that everyone is prudent and follows the guidelines to get the COVID numbers down and keep everyone competing."

There are no practices yet for boys and girls basketball, wrestling or competitive cheerleading – which were all deemed high-risk sports. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration has postponed the start of high-risk sports indefinitely; they will begin after the governor issues guidance for playing them.