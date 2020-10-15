TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
67° Good Afternoon
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
SportsHigh School

New York State guidance for winter high school sports expected in November

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a ceremony unveiling

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a ceremony unveiling a statue of Mother Frances Cabrini, the patron saint of immigrants, in Battery Park on Oct. 12, 2020. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin
Print

New York State health and athletics officials have begun drafting guidance for high schools to conduct their winter sports seasons during the coronavirus pandemic. That guidance is expected to be released in early November before winter sports teams may begin practices leading up to competition in January.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo was asked at a Thursday news conference about guidance for interscholastic winter sports. Though he didn’t have an answer prepared, State Budget Director and Advisor Robert Mujica did.

"We're looking at it now — right in the context of what the school infection rates are — so we should have them by November," Mujica said. "(That) was the plan, like the beginning of November."

The state issued guidance for playing low-contact fall sports — which the governor named as tennis, cross country, soccer, swimming and field hockey — back in August. On Long Island only the nine Catholic schools and seven parochial schools have chosen to follow that guidance and are playing sports now.

Section VIII and Section XI, the governing bodies for public schools sports in Nassau and Suffolk respectively, both opted against holding any athletic competition during the fall season. Each has opted to play all three of its sports seasons in a compressed format between January and June. Each season would last approximately nine weeks with winter sports played in January and February, fall sports in March and April and spring sports in May and June.

State public schools are permitted to begin winter sports practices on Nov. 30, however Long Island’s public schools won’t start winter sports practices until Jan. 4. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association typically requires six team practices (10 for wrestling) before a school may play a scrimmage, however it extended that number to 10 on all sports for those schools that chose to play in the fall.

Section VIII executive director Pat Pizzarelli said Nassau high schools will only play a league schedule and the hope is to have county championship tournaments and hold Long Island championship games against the Suffolk champions. The first Section VIII girls basketball games are scheduled for Jan. 12 with boys basketball games beginning the next day.

Section XI executive director Tom Combs said via text message that league schedules are still being finalized, but that Suffolk high schools will be permitted to schedule non-conference games.

Newsday sports reporter Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin covers high school and college sports for Newsday.

More high schools

St. Anthony's defeats Sacred Heart in CHSAA girls soccer
St. Anthonys Olivia Perez shoots against Sacred Heart Sacred Heart vs. St. Anthony's girls soccer
St. John the Baptist's Meghan White and Sarah Kellenberg vs. SJB girls soccer
Video highlights from the CHSAA boys and girls Highlights: CHSAA cross country meet at OLMA
Chaminade defeated St. Anthony's, 26-25, in CHSAA 7-on-7 Chaminade defeats St. Anthony's in CHSAA football
Newsday reporter Julia Elbaba spoke with players and Kellenberg, SJB meet in CHSAA football season opener
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search