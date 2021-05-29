HS roundup: Syosset wins in OT, more lacrosse, baseball

Stephen DeStefani had three goals, including the winner in overtime to lead Syosset over Massapequa, 8-7, Saturday in Nassau Conference I boys lacrosse.

Joey Greco made nine saves for Syosset (8-1). Jack Nichtern had four goals for Massapequa (5-4).

Calhoun 11, MacArthur 10: Jonathan Lewis had three goals, including the winner with eight seconds remaining for Calhoun (5-5) in Nassau I. Ryan Baci scored the tying goal, his fourth of the game with 1:23 on the clock.

Carey 8, Port Washington 5: Dean Metzger had three goals and an assist, Jimmy O’Connell had two goals and Anthony Lucsczynski (10) and Matthew Mantone (19) totaled 19 saves to lead Carey (5-4) in Nassau I.

Farmingdale 14, Long Beach 3: Tom Decker had three goals and two assists to lead Farmingdale (8-1) in Nassau I. Ryan Woodland added two goals and an assist, and Trevor Gayron had two goals.

Manhasset 20, Locust Valley 8: Aidan Mulholland had three goals and three assists, Alex Giacobe had three goals and two assists and Matthew Perfetto had two goals and three assists to lead Manhasset in Nassau I.

Connetquot 12, Smithtown West 11: Jake Gallose scored the winner off an assist from James Engley with 24 seconds remaining in overtime to lead Connetquot (9-3) in Suffolk League I.

Brayden Stellwagen had scored for Connetquot to tie the score with 12.4 seconds remaining in regulation. Engley finished with four goals and an assist, Tyler McCarthy had two goals and three assists and Shaun Hill won 22 of 27 faceoffs.

Sachem North 16, Riverhead 5: AJ Martino had four goals and Matt Keegan had three goals and three assists to lead Sachem North in Suffolk I. CJ Dorr scored four goals for Riverhead.

Sachem East 16, North Babylon 6: Luke Mangan had three goals and five assists, Dom D’Orazio had three goals and an assist and Nick Grebe made 14 saves to lead Sachem East in Suffolk I.

Eastport-South Manor 5, Rocky Point 4: Ian Szalkowski scored his second goal with 9:38 remaining in the fourth quarter to lead Eastport-South Manor.

Bay Shore 19, Whitman 4: Connor White and Ryan Naslonski each had six goals and an assist to lead Bay Shore in Suffolk I. Will Danowski had four goals and an assist.

Lindenhurst 8, Patchogue-Medford 2: Aaron Boccio had four goals and Tim Vine made 12 saves to lead Lindenhurst in Suffolk I.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Oceanside 10, Bethpage 9: Lily Johnson scored five goals for Oceanside (4-6), including the winner in overtime in Nassau II. Shannon DiDominica added two goals and three assists. Bethpage tied the score on a goal by Nicole Dux with 11 seconds left in regulation.

Lynbrook 13, Friends Academy 12: Sara Curley had five goals and one assist to lead Lynbrook (8-2) in Nassau II. Mason Benvenuto added three goals and Jenna Hendrickson had two goals and three assists.

Carle Place 10, Locust Valley 8: Ali Nagy had three goals for Carle Place (2-8) in Nassau II. Paige Selhorn added three goals and one assist. Justina Cavallaro had five saves.

Mepham 12, MacArthur 2: Alicia Heller scored six goals for Mepham (10-1) in Nassau III. Kaitlyn Smith added three goals and two assists.

Wheatley 11, New Hyde Park 10: Lexi Burke had seven goals and Jordyn Behar had four goals and three assists to lead Wheatley (6-3) in Nassau IV.

Manhasset 20, Wantagh 9: Madison Taylor had three goals and an assist to lead Manhasset (10-1) in Nassau I. Eva Ingrilli and Madison Alaimo each scored two goals.

BASEBALL

Mattituck 3, Glenn 1: Connor Fox struck out eight in five innings and allowed one hit to earn the win and also hit a three-run home run for Mattituck (7-4) in Suffolk V. Glenn’s Louis Pelkofsky threw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts.