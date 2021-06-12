HS roundup: Kyra Kruescher throw no-hitter for East Islip; more softball, baseball lacrosse
Kyra Kruescher threw a no hitter, losing her perfect game bid with a two-out walk in the seventh inning but ending the game with her 16th strikeout in top-seeded East Islip’s 5-0 victory over No. 8 Half Hollow Hills West in a Suffolk Class A softball quarterfinal Saturday. Kreuscher, who has thrown three no-hitters this season, also reached base three times and had two RBIs, including a solo homer run in the sixth inning. Seventh-grader Kayla Varga was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for East Islip (14-0), which hosts No. 5 Bayport-Blue Point at 4 p.m. Monday.
Bayport-Blue Point 9, Sayville 3: Stephanie McDonough went 3-for-4 with two runs scored for No. 5 Bayport-Blue Point in the win over No. 4 Sayville in the Suffolk County A playoffs. Kristin Kloss went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Kate McGuire hit a triple and scored two runs. Renee McGowan and Erin Echevarria each had one hit and two RBIs. Bayport-Blue Point will take on No. 1 East Islip Monday in the semifinals.
Bay Shore 4, Sachem North 1: Makali Gates went 1-for-2 with a two RBI double in the sixth inning to lead No. 7 Bay Shore (15-6) over No. 2 Sachem North (14-2) in Suffolk AA playoffs. Julia Carpenter and Elizabeth Bateman each went 2-for-4, Caroline Hobbes went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. Deanna Ebert gave up two hits and had 10 strikeouts to earn the win.
Oyster Bay 3, Wheatley 1: Oyster Bay won the Class B Championship. Skylar McEvoy allowed three hits and struck out eight. Kaitlyn Aasheim went 2-for-3, Marissa Iemmiti went 1-for-3, and Olivia Cruz went 1-for-3. Oyster Bay (5-13) will play East Rockaway on June 15th in the Nassau Small School Championship Game.
BASEBALL
Garden City 2, MacArthur 1: Joe Infante and Joe Frandina had RBIs in the third inning of No. 2 Garden City’s win over No. 3 MacArthur in Game 1 of the best-of-three Nassau League II semifinal series. Frank Santeramo allowed one eared run, four hits, three walks and struck out three in a complete game victory. Game 2 is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday.
Plainedge 6, North Shore 3: Dom Tuozzo allowed three runs, three hits, and struck out two in 4 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Nassau IV semifinal series between No. 2 Plainedge and No. 3 North Shore. Joe Hagmaier threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, allowed one hit, struck out two, and earned the save. Ryan Campbell hit a 2-out RBI single in the first inning and a solo HR to lead off the third inning. Troy Emmanuel went 1-for-2 with two RBI’s and a run scored for Plainedge (14-3). Game 2 is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday at North Shore.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Bethpage 16, Plainedge 14: Julia Foppiano had five goals. including the game winner. and an assist in No. 4 Bethpage’s Nassau C quarterfinal victory over No. 5 Plainedge . Bethpage (12-2) will face top-seeded Manhasset Tuesday in the semifinals.
Huntington 8, Ward Melville 6: Jordan Forte scored three goals in No.3 Huntington’s Suffolk Division I quarterfinal win over No. 6 Ward Melville. Lisa Martin made nine saves. Huntington (12-3) will face the winner of Smithtown East/Floyd 4 p.m. Monday in the semifinals.
Northport 9, Connetquot 5: Shannon Smith had three goals and two assists in No. 1 Northport’s victory over No. 8 Connetquot in the quarterfinals of the Suffolk Division I playoffs. Kaylie Mackiewicz added three goals. Megan Morris made 12 saves. Northport (15-0) will face the winner of Commack/Sachem East 4 p.m. Monday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hicksville 10, Malverne/East Rockaway 5: Andrew Borum had five goals and an assist in No. 2 Hickville’s Nassau Division II quarterfinal victory over No. 7 Malverne/East Rockaway. Max Shapiro had a goal and three assists. Hicksville (11-2) will host Island Trees 4:30 p.m. Monday in the semifinals.