High school sports roundup: Centereach boys basketball squeaks by Sachem East
Tim McCarthy (17 points) hit a game-winning short jumper with seven seconds left to lift Centereach over Sachem East, 63-61, in non-league boys basketball Wednesday.
Will Kiernan added 16 points and five assists and Ryan Jenkins and Tariq Earl totaled 18 rebounds for Centereach (1-1). Nick Kozlowski led Sachem East with 17 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kings Park 64, Deer Park 50: Ryan Currier scored 31 points to lead Kings Park in non-league. Deer Park’s Kylie Kuhn scored her 1,000th career point by sinking a three-pointer with six minutes left in the game. Kuhn finished with 31 points.
Division 59, Wantagh 46: Olivia Agunzo led all scorers with 35 points in non-league. Emma Robins had 11 points, 12 rebounds and blocked four shots. Shae McGinty grabbed 15 rebounds for Division (1-0).
Sachem East 38, Lindenhurst 28: Abby Morrongiello led Sachem East with 14 points in a non-league opener. Ashley Pavan scored 10 of her 12 points during a 15-2 fourth-quarter run. Casey DelPrele led Lindenhurst with 11 points.
Sayville 54, Bayport-Blue Point 41: Franny Kloska hit three three-pointers as part of a 19-6 fourth quarter in non-league. Kloska led all scorers with 19 points. Kathryn Schroeder scored 12 points for Sayville (2-0).
GIRLS BOWLING
Comsewogue 34, Eastport-South Manor 6: Laura Clark bowled a 287 in the third game of a 725 series in a Suffolk III opener. Jessica Pinelli bowled a 232 in the second game of a 641 series for Eastport-South Manor.