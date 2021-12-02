TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHigh School

High school sports roundup: Centereach boys basketball squeaks by Sachem East

By Newsday Staff
Print

Tim McCarthy (17 points) hit a game-winning short jumper with seven seconds left to lift Centereach over Sachem East, 63-61, in non-league boys basketball Wednesday.

Will Kiernan added 16 points and five assists and Ryan Jenkins and Tariq Earl totaled 18 rebounds for Centereach (1-1). Nick Kozlowski led Sachem East with 17 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kings Park 64, Deer Park 50: Ryan Currier scored 31 points to lead Kings Park in non-league. Deer Park’s Kylie Kuhn scored her 1,000th career point by sinking a three-pointer with six minutes left in the game. Kuhn finished with 31 points.

Division 59, Wantagh 46: Olivia Agunzo led all scorers with 35 points in non-league. Emma Robins had 11 points, 12 rebounds and blocked four shots. Shae McGinty grabbed 15 rebounds for Division (1-0).

Sachem East 38, Lindenhurst 28: Abby Morrongiello led Sachem East with 14 points in a non-league opener. Ashley Pavan scored 10 of her 12 points during a 15-2 fourth-quarter run. Casey DelPrele led Lindenhurst with 11 points.

Sayville 54, Bayport-Blue Point 41: Franny Kloska hit three three-pointers as part of a 19-6 fourth quarter in non-league. Kloska led all scorers with 19 points. Kathryn Schroeder scored 12 points for Sayville (2-0).

GIRLS BOWLING

Comsewogue 34, Eastport-South Manor 6: Laura Clark bowled a 287 in the third game of a 725 series in a Suffolk III opener. Jessica Pinelli bowled a 232 in the second game of a 641 series for Eastport-South Manor.

By Newsday Staff

More high schools

Newsday's Gregg Sarra looks back at football's Long
High School Spotlight: The Long Island championships
Garden City DE Jack Cascadden tackles Bellport RB
Top high school sports photos: November 2021
Watch some of the highlights from Garden City's
Watch LIC highlights from Garden City vs. Bellport
Watch the scoring plays from the Long Island
Watch LIC highlights from Plainedge vs. East Islip
Daniel Quigley's touchdown lifted North Shore over Shoreham-Wading
Watch LIC highlight: Quigley's TD lifts North Shore vs. SWR
North Shore WR David Berlin goes up high
LIC Class IV photos: North Shore vs. SWR
Didn’t find what you were looking for?