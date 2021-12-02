Tim McCarthy (17 points) hit a game-winning short jumper with seven seconds left to lift Centereach over Sachem East, 63-61, in non-league boys basketball Wednesday.

Will Kiernan added 16 points and five assists and Ryan Jenkins and Tariq Earl totaled 18 rebounds for Centereach (1-1). Nick Kozlowski led Sachem East with 17 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kings Park 64, Deer Park 50: Ryan Currier scored 31 points to lead Kings Park in non-league. Deer Park’s Kylie Kuhn scored her 1,000th career point by sinking a three-pointer with six minutes left in the game. Kuhn finished with 31 points.

Division 59, Wantagh 46: Olivia Agunzo led all scorers with 35 points in non-league. Emma Robins had 11 points, 12 rebounds and blocked four shots. Shae McGinty grabbed 15 rebounds for Division (1-0).

Sachem East 38, Lindenhurst 28: Abby Morrongiello led Sachem East with 14 points in a non-league opener. Ashley Pavan scored 10 of her 12 points during a 15-2 fourth-quarter run. Casey DelPrele led Lindenhurst with 11 points.

Sayville 54, Bayport-Blue Point 41: Franny Kloska hit three three-pointers as part of a 19-6 fourth quarter in non-league. Kloska led all scorers with 19 points. Kathryn Schroeder scored 12 points for Sayville (2-0).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

GIRLS BOWLING

Comsewogue 34, Eastport-South Manor 6: Laura Clark bowled a 287 in the third game of a 725 series in a Suffolk III opener. Jessica Pinelli bowled a 232 in the second game of a 641 series for Eastport-South Manor.