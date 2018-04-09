Before every at-bat, Massapequa’s Jenna DeFina checks out the defense before planning her offense.

“It’s a little game I play,” the lefthanded-hitting leadoff batter said. “I read the field.”

She is well-read.

DeFina stroked two singles, a ground-ball home run, stole three bases and scored three runs to help Massapequa defeat Long Beach, 12-6, Monday in a Nassau AA-I softball game at Burns Park in Massapequa.

“She’s our catalyst. This is evidence of who she is and what she can do,” Chiefs coach Bret Malone said after his team improved to 3-0.

What DeFina can do is beat you in ways small and large. In bone-chilling conditions, she was hot stuff. When she stepped up in the first inning Friday, the Long Beach coaches yelled, “slapper,” and moved the infielders and outfielders in close. So DeFina drilled a single past the drawn-in infield, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored the game’s first run on Francesca Cuttitta’s sacrifice fly.

Against the same alignment in the sixth, she led off with a home run on a shot that whizzed past the second baseman and rightfielder. Cuttitta followed with a liner over the rightfielder’s head for the Chiefs’ third homer of the game. Olivia Howe had blasted a long two-run shot to left-center in the fourth. Massapequa scored four runs in each of those innings.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The last time we played them, I did a lot of little ball,” DeFina said of utilizing her blazing speed on bunts and high-choppers. “So when I see everyone move in, I get my hands out and drive it. If they back up, I’ll go back to little ball and use my speed to my advantage.”

Massapequa’s aggressive “small ball” style produced seven stolen bases and led to an additional run when a double-steal failed at second, but the runner scored from third. The Chiefs complemented that with its “big-ball” three-homer barrage.

“We’re aggressive on the bases, we’ve got a couple of slappers and we can hit the ball hard in the middle of our order,” Malone said.

The Chiefs, who totaled 13 hits, needed a big offensive day because Long Beach (1-3) cracked out 10 hits, including a long solo home run by Katie Frisch in the seventh and triples by Colleen Mannle and Meredith Fagan. “Hits are contagious,” DeFina said. “Setting the tone as the leadoff batter is part of my job.”

Along with her daily reading assignment.