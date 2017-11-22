TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 40° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 40° Good Evening
SportsHigh School

Jonathan Shaw’s TD caps North’s win over South in PAL All-Star Game

By Desiree Mathurin  desiree.mathurin@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The 2017 Suffolk County PAL All-Star Game divided up the best football players from the county into North Shore and South Shore teams.

The North Shore prevailed, 28-19, Wednesday night at Sachem East High School.

Jonathan Shaw ran 18 yards for the North’s final touchdown with 6:38 remaining in the third quarter.

“As soon as I got the ball I kept thinking to myself I can’t stop...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
By Desiree Mathurin  desiree.mathurin@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

Brooklyn Nets head coach and Long Island native Atkinson's love for basketball started early
Wantagh players celebrate after their 21-14 win against History of the Class III LI Championship
The Glenn football team gathers around the championship History of the Class IV LI Championship
The Newfield football team celebrate with their trophies History of the Class II LI Championship
William Floyd's Alex Walter is seen during his History of Class I LI Championship
The Connetquot girls volleyball team poses with the Girls volleyball state tournament: Connetquot