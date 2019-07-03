Mount Sinai's Kenneth Wei wins Marcus A. Henry Award

Mount Sinai High School’s Kenneth Wei was named the winner of the 2019 Newsday Marcus A. Henry Award at a presentation at the school Wednesday morning.

The award, in memory of former Newsday sports reporter Marcus Henry, is presented annually to a Long Island high school student who excels in the classroom and in athletics, and also displays great leadership.

“I’m extremely thankful,” Wei said. “I have my parents, my coaches, and the administrators to thank for all this.”

Wei was named a finalist last week along with Sewanhaka’s Carly Bolivar, Copiague’s Jackson Bright, Eastport – South Manor’s Kasey Choma, Baldwin’s Kaia Harrison, and Valley Stream South’s Chibugo Obichere.

Wei has made a significant impact on the Mount Sinai community. As an athlete, Wei has risen to the top of the high school track and field world – garnering enough state championships and All-American honors to fill an entire team, much less one individual. As a student, he has put together an impeccable resume – one he’ll continue at MIT after attaining a 104.1 grade point average and a 1550 SAT score. As a community member, he served as president of his senior class, helped organize numerous fundraisers, interned in the biology department at Brookhaven National Laboratories in Upton, and served for three years as a teaching assistant for an AP Chinese and Culture course run at Stony Brook University through the independent Center for Chinese Learning.

“The community is very supportive," Wei said. "The success I’ve had brings a lot of attention to Mount Sinai. It puts it out there on the map. It’s my way of saying thank you to the community.”

Kenneth's father, Jon, said he is constantly impressed by his son's accomplishments.

"He’s outperformed everything that we expected," Jon said. "“He’s very organized in what he wants to achieve and get done. He has prioritized lists, performs each task off his list…He’s always known what he wants to achieve and what his objective was.”

“He’s probably had the biggest impact (on the district) in my 20 years here,” said Mount Sinai Athletic Director Scott Reh. “He’s a well-rounded, complete package. He’s a scholar, an athlete, and a great person. Everyone talks about his accomplishments on the field, but I think that, more importantly, he’s a better person than an athlete.”

Reh continued: “He’s a role model for the younger kids…I don’t know if you can get anyone better. He epitomizes what a student athlete is all about and that just adds gravy on top of everything that he’s gotten.”

This season, Wei – who is an expert hurdler and jumper – won three Federation state championships across indoor and outdoor track and field. He won the indoor state long jump championship in March, flying 23 feet, 5 ½ inches and the outdoor state 110-meter hurdles (13.86 seconds) and long jump (23-3) state championships. Wei won three more Division II outdoor state championships, bringing his spring total to five. He was named Newsday’s Long Island track and field Athlete of the Year last week.

Wei is also an accomplished musician. He was an All-County flute player in the school band and has played piano at Carnegie Hall as part of a concert for the American Protégé music talent competition.

“Music was the escape, like a paradise," Wei said. "It was something you could enjoy at the end of the day after all the athletics and academics."



