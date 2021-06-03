Frank Romano’s walk-off single in the seventh inning drove in pinch runner Alex Romeo and lifted West Islip over Centereach, 3-2, in Suffolk III baseball Thursday afternoon. Frank Rega’s single with one out put the winning run on base. Nick Sandoval threw a five-hitter and struck out eight and Anthony Riviezzo went 2-for-3 for West Islip (11-3).

Sayville 8, Miller Place 3: Jack Cheshire pitched a complete game one-hitter, and struck out nine for Sayville (9-4) in Suffolk IV. Jack Quinlan went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. CJ Messina went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Alex Millwater hit a home run and collected three RBIs.

Huntington 5, Bay Shore 3: Palmer O’Beirne went 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs for Huntington (11-3) in Suffolk II. O’Beirne struck out 13 over five innings. Jaden Italiano went 2-for-3 and scored one run.

Seaford 5, Island Trees 2: Mike Scimeca had a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth for Seaford (12-1) in Nassau V. Sean Costello, Ryan Reeves and Anthony Ippoliti combined to throw a two-hitter.

SOFTBALL

Sachem North 5, Central Islip 1: Kaylie Maier allowed four hits, struck out six and went 3-for-3 with three RBIs to lead Sachem North (12-1) in Suffolk I. Brooke Leach went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Sachem North clinched the Suffolk I regular season title.

Syosset 13, Freeport 1: Madison Camp struck out nine batters over three innings for No. 6 Syosset in their win over No. 11 Freeport in the first round of the Nassau Class AA playoffs. Alexa Plevrites pitched the final three innings. Isabella Martelli had three hits and six RBIs. Julia Renny hit her ninth home run of the season and collected two RBIs. Syosset will face No. 3 Oceanside Saturday in the quarterfinals at Oceanside High School.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hewlett 10, Mepham 9: Mia Perkell had three goals and three assists, Alessandra Borsellino had four goals and Ava Giugliano made 22 saves to lead Hewlett (11-2) in Nassau III. Rebecca Ziarno added three goals and an assist.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

North Shore 12, Farmingdale 9: Kylee Colbert had four goals for North Shore (6-6) in Nassau I. Casey Colbert and Ava Bartoli each added two goals.

Longwood 12, North Babylon 5: Alexa Preston had three goals and an assist and Madison Ratchford had three goals to lead Longwood in Suffolk I.

BOYS LACROSSE

Port Jefferson 10, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 8: Peter Murphy made 17 saves in Suffolk II. Daniel Koban, Stephen Bayer and Kyle Scandale each scored three goals for Port Jefferson (7-6).

East Islip 12, Deer Park 5: Gavin Herzog had three goals and an assist to lead East Islip (7-6) in Suffolk II. Jason Fiorello and Matt Mcintee each added two goals and Jack Kern had 10 saves.

West Islip 11, Harborfields 4: Ryan Behrens had four goals and an assist and Lucas Brophy had two goals and an assist to lead West Islip (10-3) in Suffolk II. Parker Reilly had a goal and two assists.

BADMINTON

Morenberg, Gujral win Suffolk titles: Comsewogue’s Allie Morenberg defeated teammate Ashley Park 21-8, 21-12 in the girls final and Half Hollow Hills’ Jaiveer Gujral defeated teammate Rajveer Gujral 21-19, 21-16 in the boys final of the Suffolk Championships. Half Hollow Hills’ Ariel Dubler and Lindsay Bank defeated teammates Amina Rizvon and Cherry Yeung 21-9, 21-10 in the girls doubles final and Smithtown West’s Matthew Nieto and Jacob DelRosario defeated Patchogue-Medford’s Sean Owen and Zack Zumpol 21-19, 17-21, 21-16 in the boys doubles final.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Floyd 81, Patchogue-Medford 60: Matt Mullen won the 1,600 and 3,200 meters in Suffolk I. Eddy Vu won the 100 and 200 and Isaiah Sadler won the shotput and discus. Floyd (6-0) won the Suffolk League I regular season championship, coach Ed Noll said.

Whitman 78, Riverhead 54: Joe Tonna won the 400 meters for Whitman in a time of 54.2 seconds