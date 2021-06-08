HS roundup: St. Dominic captures CHSAA 'A' boys lacrosse title; more lacrosse, softball, baseball, badminton
Michael Micena had four goals and two assists and Casey Johnson had four goals and three assists as St. Dominic defeated Kennedy Catholic, 13-3, to win the CHSAA ‘A’ boys lacrosse championship Tuesday. Michael Ippoliti had nine saves.
Sachem North 19, Sachem East 12: Matt Keegan had four goals and five assists and Andrew Battelli added four goals to lead No. 9 Sachem North over No. 8 Sachem East in the first round of the Suffolk Class A playoffs. Alex Pfeiffer had three goals and four assists and Nick Elarde made 18 saves. Sachem North (7-8) plays at No. 1 Huntington Friday at 4 p.m.
Connetquot 17, South Fork 6: James Engley scored six goals, Tyler Moore had five goals and two assists and Shaun Hill won 18 of 21 faceoffs to lead No. 7 Connetquot over No. 10 South Fork. Tyler McCarthy and Brayden Stellwagen each had two goals and three assists. Connetquot (12-3) plays at No. 2 Smithtown West on Friday at 5 p.m.
Smithtown East 16, Floyd 2: Andrew Donato had five goals and Owen Carroll had four goals as No. 6 Smithtown East defeated No. 11 Floyd. Marcus Wertheim had two goals and two assists and Nick Matthes made 14 saves. Smithtown East (11-4) plays at No. 3 Northport on Friday at 4 p.m.
Jericho 18, Bellmore JFK 6: Nick Polizotto had five goals and four assists, Jackson Gingold had three goals and three assists and Ari Chananya had three goals and two assists to lead Jericho (10-2) in Nassau II. Ben Skopicki won 16 of 21 faceoffs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Friends Academy 10, Bethpage 9: Skylar Cohen scored the winning goal off an assist from Sydney Kang in overtime to break a tie at 9 for Friends Academy (8-5) in Nassau II on Monday.
Plainedge 16, Lynbrook 15: Emma Kelly had eight goals for Plainedge (11-2) in Nassau II on Monday. Julia Foppiano added three goals and two assists.
Miller Place 10, Hauppauge 5: Olivia Coffey had three goals and Natalia Altebrando had eight saves for Miller Place (9-6) in Suffolk II on Monday.
St. Anthony’s 14, Sacred Heart 4: The Friars won their second straight CHSAA ‘AA’ championship Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
MacArthur 2, Bethpage 0: Hailey Feiler’s two-run single drove in Chiara Nappo and Jess Mauro as No. 4 MacArthur defeated No. 13 Bethpage, 2-0, in the third round of the Nassau Class A playoffs Monday. Taylor Brunn pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and striking out nine. MacArthur (5-10) hosts No. 5 Seaford on Wednesday at 4:30.
Long Beach 3, Island Trees 1: Alex Hastings struck out six and picked up the win for No. 8 Long Beach against No. 9 Island Trees on Monday. Cece Lessard and Gabby Gelish each picked up an RBI. Long Beach (8-0) plays at No. 1 Division in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Clarke 10, New Hyde Park 0: Lola Reese threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts to lead No. 6 Clarke over No. 11 New Hyde Park on Monday. Cheralyn Dusharme, Emily Brown and Olivia Wanser each went 3-for-4. Clarke (15-1) plays at No. 3 Carey in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Half Hollow Hills West 6, Comsewogue 4: Ava Blasi went 3-for-4 with three doubles, three RBIs and a run scored, Marissa Farino went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Alexis McGrory went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for Half Hollow Hills West (7-5) in Suffolk IV on Monday. Sam Lugo had a two-run homer for Comsewogue.
Center Moriches 4, Babylon 1: Erin Cunningham allowed one run over five innings for Center Moriches (12-2-1) in Suffolk VII on Monday. She also had two hits and an RBI. Taylor Johnston added a hit and an RBI in the win.
BASEBALL
Division 2, Glen Cove 0: Ryan Klass had two RBIs and Chris Lettiere earned the win for Division (14-2) in Nassau III. Division clinched a share of the Conference III championship with Roslyn. It’s the program’s 39th league title, according to coach Tom Tuttle.
Commack 10, Brentwood 5: Connor Schramm went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Chris McHugh went 2-for-4 with a home run for Commack (13-2) in Suffolk I.
BOYS BADMINTON
Half Hollow Hills 8, Smithtown West 1: Jaiveer Gujral defeated Alex Weinhaus, 21-4, 21-14, at first singles as No. 1 Half Hollow Hills topped No. 4 Smithtown West in the Suffolk semifinals. Half Hollow Hills (12-0) plays the winner of Miller Place/Northport in the final at Half Hollow Hills East Wednesday at 2 p.m.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Ward Melville 7, Miller Place 2: No. 3 Ward Melville defeated No. 2 Miller Place to advance to the Suffolk finals for the first time in program history, according to coach Brian O’Shaughnessy. Ward Melville (11-2) plays No. 1 Half Hollow Hills in the finals.