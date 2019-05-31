Best photos of spring high school playoffs

A look at some of the high school photos that have caught our eye during the spring playoffs.

Port Washington's Nick Esposito looks for umps safe call during the Nassau Class AA semifinal against Oceanside at Port Washington High School on May 27.

Roslyn's Adrian Tsui serves as he and teammate Mikey Weitz advance after two match wins in boys doubles during the New York State Boy's Tennis Championship at National Tennis Center on May 30.

Manhasset's Jay Schlaefer gets tangled up with Clarke second baseman Nick Campagnuolo while trying to steal second base on May 16.

Connetquot shortstop Alex Ungar makes the leaping throw to first base for the out against William Floyd in the Class AA second round playoff on May 21.

Ward Melville's Jack Gillen celebrates his game-winning overtime goal against Smithtown West in the Suffolk Class A lacrosse final on May 30 at Sachem North High School.

Ward Melville's Brandon Aviles puts the diving shot on the Smithtown West net in the Suffolk Class A lacrosse finals May 30 at Sachem North High School.

Allison Amourso watches the flight of the ball from the bunker on hole 17 during the CHSAA girls golf championships at Eisenhower Park in Hempstead on May 14.

Lutheran's Kayla Rose celebrates after scoring a second half goal during the PSAA high school girls lacrosse finals at Cantiague Park in Hicksville on May 14.

Bay Shore goalie Riley Boone and teammates celebrate their first-round playoff victory over Sachem East at Bay Shore High School on May 17.

Aryan Sethi of Half Hollow Hills East competes in first doubles during the Suffolk boys tennis team championships at Half Hollow Hills East High School in Dix Hills on May 20.

From left, Sydney Carpenter #4 of Bay Shore, Kaitlyn Iocca #2 of Connetquot, Jordyn McDonnell #1 of Sachem North and Molly Ramirez #3 of Sachem North compete in the Division 1 2,000-meter Steeplechase during the Suffolk girls divisional track and field championships at Ward Melville High School on May 22.

Matthew Franco #15 of Ward Melville celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a game winning three run home run against Commack at Ward Melville High School on May 25.

Alex Maag #6 of Center Moriches is tagged out at home by Ryan Mahon #8 of Mattituck during Game 2 of the Suffolk Class B baseball championship at Mattituck High School on May 29.

Mackenzie Hoeg #12 of Mattituck scores on a free position shot in the second half of the Suffolk Class D championship at Farmingdale State College on May 30.

Lacey Downey #7 of West Babylon drives on the net in the final minute while Alyssa Apuzzo #1 checks Bella D’Gracia #21 of Eastport-South Manor during the Suffolk Class B championship at Farmingdale State College on May 30.