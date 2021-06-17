HS baseball, softball playoff roundup: Manhasset takes ealy lead in Nassau III series

Luke Melkonian scored the winning run on Jake Moss' walk-off pinch-hit single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead No. 3 Manhasset past No. 5 South Side, 8-7, in Game 1 of the Nassau baseball League III finals. Teddy Mouhlas was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run, Christian Antonopoulos was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Mikey Brunetti and Patrick Jarvis each scored two runs for Manhasset (16-3). Patrick Jarvis struck out seven in five innings and Andrew Flood earned the win in relief. South Side will host Game 2 on Thursday.

East Islip 2, Sayville 1: Ryan Ferremi’s solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning broke a 1-1 tie in No. 2 East Islip’s win over No. 3 Sayville in the Suffolk Conference IV semifinals. East Islip (14-5) will play the winner of Rocky Point/Harborfields 4 p.m. Friday in the finals.

Shoreham-Wading River 2, Bayport-Blue Point 0: Jake Halloran struck out 16 in 6.2 innings and allowed just three hits to lead No. 2 Shoreham-Wading River past No. 3 Bayport-Blue Point in the semifinals of the Suffolk Conference V playoffs. SWR will visit No. 1 Mount Sinai in the final 4 p.m. Friday.

Garden City 10, Calhoun 5: Frank Santeramo struck out four and walked one in six innings to earn the win for No. 2 Garden City in their Game 1 win over No. 1 Calhoun in the best-of-3 Nassau League II Championship Series. Pat Heber went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Game 2 scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at at Garden City.

Plainedge 8, Bethpage 2: Tim Purack struck out four in a complete game and allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits to lead No. 2 Plainedge past No. 1 Bethpage in Game 1 of the Nassau League IV finals. Plainedge will host Bethpage in Game 2 Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Miller Place 12, Bayport-Blue Point 5: Jessica Iavarone went 4-for-5 with four runs, a home run, and earned the win in the circle for No.2 Miller Place in their Game 2 victory over No. 5 Bayport - Blue Point in the Suffolk Class A finals. The best-of-3 series is tied at 1. Amelia DeRosa went 3-for-5 with four runs, two doubles, and five RBIs for Miller Place (15-1). Game 3 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.