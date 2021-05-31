Aedan Forde’s walk-off double drove in Nick Petrelli and lifted No. 3 St. John the Baptist over No. 6 Holy Trinity, 3-2, in the first round of the NSCHSAA playoffs Monday. Forde went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Kyle Chase threw 6 2/3 shut out innings and struck out eight. Chase went 1-for-4 with a double and Petrelli went 3-for-3 with a run, an RBI, and a stolen base. St. John the Baptist (6-3) will face Chaminade June 7 in the semifinals.

St. Dominic 11, St. Anthony’s 6: Logan Gersbeck allowed three runs in six innings in No. 4 St. Dominic’s victory over No. 5 St. Anthony’s the first round of the NSCHSAA playoffs. Sean Lane hit a two-run home run and had three RBIs. Michael Petrucelly had two RBIs. St. Dominic (7-6) will face Kellenberg June 7 in the semifinals.

Hauppauge 1, West Islip 0: Anthony Russo had an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to score Chris Neglia and lead Hauppauge (9-2) in Suffolk III. John Margolies pitched 4 and 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. Matt Gordon struck out three and allowed five hits over eight scoreless innings for West Islip.

Harborfields 3, East Islip 2: Gavin Crawford and Michael Peters each had an RBI single in the fifth inning for Harborfields (4-5) in Suffolk IV. John Vallen allowed two runs on four hits over six innings to earn the win. Sean Keys and Matt Torres had two hits apiece for Harborfields.

Deer Park 3, Comsewogue 2: Frankie Vasile-Cozzo squeezed home D.J. Vento to put Deer Park ahead 2-1 in a three-run fifth in Suffolk III. Later in the inning, Nick Capone’s sacrifice bunt drove in George Byrd, who also pitched a complete game. Byrd allowed two runs on five hits, struck out two, and walked one for Deer Park (4-7).

Connetquot 5, Lindenhurst 3: Ryan Waring struck out seven in six innings and earned the win in Suffolk II. James Goff went 2-for-3 with two runs, a double, and an RBI. Colin Biesel went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs and Ryan Appell went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a stolen base for Connetquot (7-3).

Huntington 10, Copiague 6: Zach Gordon went 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs, and Chris Segreti went 3-for-4 with two home runs, two RBIs and two runs to lead Huntington (9-3) in Suffolk II. Aiden Bender allowed two runs on three hits and struck out eight over four innings to earn the win.

Patchogue-Medford 13, Floyd 11: Tyree Jackson scored three runs and Robbie Melo had four RBIs in Suffolk I. Colin Ross hit for the cycle and had eight RBIs for Floyd. Dante Morabito allowed two earned runs and earned the win. Josh Knoth earned the save.

Bellport 3, Smithtown West 0: Dylan Gronenthal pitched a two-hitter, struck out six, and walked none in Suffolk III. Danny Rubin hit a solo home run in the win. Pat Iadereste, Mark Promutico, Jacob Repper, Evan Virno, and Jack Russo each had a hit. Will Caroli added an RBI for Bellport (5-7).

Sachem North 9, Brentwood 2: Sean Kruse allowed three hits and two runs, and struck out six in a complete game for Sachem North (7-5) in Suffolk I.

North Babylon 8, Half Hollow Hills East 1: Kevin Carolan allowed six hits and struck out nine over 6 2/3 innings to lead North Babylon (6-4) in Suffolk II.

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 12, Port Washington 7: Sam Saltzman’s RBI double highlighted a five-run eighth inning that lifted Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK in Nassau I. Sid Mantavadi’s grand slam gave Plainview - Old Bethpage JFK a 7-5 lead in the top of the sixth, but Port Washington tied the score at 7 in the bottom half of the inning. Saltzman went 4-for-6 with a double, two triples, three RBIs and two runs. Jake Goldfarb pitched the last three innings and earned the win for Plainview - Old Bethpage JFK (9-2).

Manhasset 5, South Side 2: Jake Moss allowed one hit and struck out 13 over five innings to earn the win for Manhasset (8-3) in Nassau III. Michael Brunetti and Teddy Mouhlas each hit a solo home run in the win.

Island Trees 3, Locust Valley 1: Vinny Giamona threw a five-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead Island Trees (10-1) in Nassau V. Antonio Ducatelli’s two-out double in the fourth scored Nick Drew for the insurance run.

Valley Stream South 4, Floral Park 1: Marcello Arrigo scored two runs, allowed five hits and struck out eight to earn the win for Valley Stream South (1-9) in Nassau IV. The Falcons turned a triple play in the fifth inning.

Massapequa 10, Farmingdale 2: Liam Carroll allowed three hits and struck out 10 over six innings to earn the win for Massapequa (10-1) in Nassau I. Bobby Stang, Jordan DeStefano and Vin Mallon hit one home run apiece for the Dalers.

SOFTBALL

Half Hollow Hills East 4, Northport 2: Maria Lutz allowed four hits and struck out eight in a complete game for Half Hollow Hills East (6-5) in Suffolk II. Mikaila Correa went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in the win.