Severe storms rolled across Long Island on Wednesday evening, causing numerous high school playoff games to be postponed, and one suspended.

Game 2 of the Suffolk Class AA semifinals between Ward Melville and West Islip was suspended in the bottom of the second inning and will be resumed Thursday at 3 p.m. Ward Melville leads 1-0.

In boys lacrosse, the Suffolk Class A final at Farmingdale State between No. 1 Smithtown West and No. 2 Ward Melville also was postponed. The game is rescheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The threat of thunder and lightning caused games in Nassau to be pushed back as well.

On the girls side, the Class A final between No. 2 Massapequa and No. 4 Farmingdale was postponed, and rescheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Adelphi.

Game 1 of the Nassau Class B softball final between No. 1 East Rockaway and No. 2 Oyster Bay also was postponed and will be played Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Game 1 of the Nassau Class AA final between No. 1 East Meadow and No. 2 Oceanside was also postponed and will be rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Hofstra.

THURSDAY'S PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Suffolk Class AA semifinals, completion of suspended Game 2, Ward Melville at West Islip, 3 p.m.; Suffolk Class AA semifinals, Game 3, Longwood at Connetquot, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

State boys championships, Day 1, Individual Tournament, 1st and 2nd rounds, at National Tennis Center, 8 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Nassau Class A final, (2) Massapequa vs. (4) Farmingdale at Adelphi University, 2 p.m.; Nassau Class B final, (1) Manhasset vs. (2) Garden City at Adelphi University, 4 p.m.; Nassau Class C final, (1) Cold Spring Harbor vs. (2) Wantagh at Adelphi University, 6:30 p.m.

Suffolk Class D final, (1) Mattituck vs. (2) Babylon at Farmingdale State College, 2 p.m.; Suffolk Class A final, (1) Middle Country vs. (2) Northport at Farmingdale State College, 4 p.m.; Suffolk Class B final, (1) Eastport-South Manor vs. (2) West Babylon at Farmingdale State College, 6 p.m.; Suffolk Class C final, (1) Mt. Sinai vs. (2) Bayport at Farmingdale State College, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Suffolk Class B final at Eastport Complex, Babylon vs. Center Moriches, 4 p.m.; Nassau Class A final, Game 2, (1) Mepham vs. (3) Division at Hofstra University, 1:30 p.m.