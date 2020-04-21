Long Island officials cancel spring high school sports season

Any hopes for a spring sports season at public high schools on Long Island were ended Tuesday afternoon.

Nassau and Suffolk County school superintendents and athletic administrators announced the cancellation of the spring sports season amid health and safety concerns during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I feel terrible for our seniors, as we all do," Jericho superintendent Hank Grisham said. "Kids are missing out on so many levels, so many activities, and we all remember our last season of sports in our senior year. That last season is so significant in saying goodbye to your high school. We knew probably two weeks ago that we didn't have a choice. We held off as long as we possibly could. It's the right decision, yet a very painful one."

Administrators in both counties met over the past 24 hours and concluded that any spring season – even a shorter, modified one – would be unrealistic.

“This pandemic is bigger than high school sports,” Nassau's Section VIII executive director Pat Pizzarelli said. “Our primary concern is our students and our communities. We’re the second most prevalent area in the state with COVID-19 infection, according to the governor. He said he was going to open various regions of the state at some point, based on the hospitalization rate. Long Island is [second in] the hospitalization rate in the entire state. New York City is [first] and they are our neighbors.

“Even if there was a miracle, how are we expected to play sports and practice social distancing? It’s not possible. We need to protect our kids.”

Tom Combs, the executive director of Section XI, which governs Suffolk schools, said: “We had hoped that we could get back to school and salvage some kind of a shortened spring season but that’s just not possible. The health and safety of our people in Suffolk is more important than anything. Our Athletic Council felt it was the prudent decision to make in cancelling spring sports at this time. ... The 33 members of our Athletic Council present at the meeting voted unanimously that this was the responsible thing to do.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo last week extended the state’s stay-at-home policies through May 15, meaning that school buildings will be shuttered until at least that date. It remains possible that schools will re-open, however the decisions made Tuesday mean public schools will not compete in sports.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We feel that in making this decision now – instead of waiting – that we are being mindful of our families and communities and not giving them false hope,” Pizzarelli said. “We waited as long as we possibly could to make this heartbreaking decision.

“It’s time for our students to learn the reality of our situation and this is life and death – this is very real in our lives,” he added. “This is not normal and we need to move forward, unfortunately without a spring sports season.”

Nassau’s Athletic Council – which has representation from superintendents, principals and athletic officials –was unanimous in its decision at a meeting Monday night and Pizzarelli said everyone who attended a Tuesday morning meeting of athletics directors stood together in agreement. Suffolk’s Athletic Council came to the same conclusion at a Tuesday afternoon meeting.

“I’ve received a number of emails from parents and senior athletes pleading we keep the season alive, but we just can’t do it,” Pizzarelli said. “We lived through [the] Sept. 11 [terrorist attack] – and I hate to compare that tragedy to this – but this is also on an epic scale of tragic consequences.”

Combs and Pizzarelli said late last week that even with the move to May 15, it would be possible to schedule some sort of a truncated season and possibly even hold a Long Island championship in all sports. Both, however, said that public health remained the top priority.

The spring sports that will not be played include softball, baseball, boys and girls track, boys and girls lacrosse, boys tennis, boys and girls golf and boys and girls badminton.