HS baseball playoff roundup: Newfield wins Suffolk III on Josh Jacob's pinch-hit triple

Pinch hitter Josh Jacob had a two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning to help lead No. 1 Newfield past No. 2 West Islip, 2-0, in the Suffolk Conference III baseball final on Friday. Kendall Kendrick struck out 10 and allowed one hit to earn the win.

Newfield (17-3) earned its first county title in program history and will face South Side on Sunday at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph’s College in the Long Island Conference III championship game.

South Side 2, Manhasset 0: Danny Russell pitched a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts to lead No. 5 South Side (12-8) past No. 3 Manhasset in the deciding Game 3 in the Nassau Conference III finals.

Commack 8, Sachem East 1: Matt Edwards allowed one run in six innings to lead No. 2 Commack past No. 1 Sachem East in the Suffolk Conference I final. Commack’s defense turned three double plays and Johnny Catuosco, Gavin Newman and Matt McGurk each went 2-for-4. Commack (17-3) will play Massapequa Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s College in the Long Island Conference I championship game.

Pierson/Bridgehampton 5, Southold 4: Tucker Schiavoni had a two-run triple and Jackson Sabbath added an RBI single to lead No. No. 1 Pierson/Bridgehampton past No. 2 Southold in the Suffolk Conference VI final. Reed Kelsey pitched five innings and allowed no earned runs to collect the win. Losing pitcher Brendan Duffy had a three-run triple in the sixth to bring Southold within a run. Dan Labrozzi earned the save by inducing a groundout with two men on to end the game. The Whalers (16-1) will face Wheatley on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Mitchel Athletic Complex in the Long Island Conference VI final.

Wheatley 11, Cold Spring Harbor 5: Jordan Meirowitz hit a grand slam as part of a six-run fifth inning to lead Wheatley (12-8) over Cold Spring Harbor in Game 3 of the Nassau VI final. Jason Tagios added a three-run homer in the sixth for Wheatley, which overcame a 4-0 deficit. Matt Casaccio hit a grand slam for Cold Spring Harbor.

Island Trees 3, Clarke 2: Joe Meyer scored from first on a base hit by Michael Montevago in the bottom of the sixth as Island Trees defeated Clarke in Game 3 to claim the Nassau V-A championship. Vinny Giambona pitched seven innings, allowed six hits, two earned runs and struck out nine for Island Trees (17-3).