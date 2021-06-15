HS playoff roundup: Sayville advances on Nick Buffardi's walk-off HR; More baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis
Nick Buffardi hit a walk off solo home run in the ninth inning to lead No. 3 Sayville over No. 6 Half Hollow Hills West, 4-3 ,in the first round of the Suffolk Conference IV baseball playoffs Tuesday afternoon. Buffardi also earned the win in relief of Jack Turner. Dom LaFroscia also hit a home run for Sayville (12-7), who will face No. 2 East Islip 4 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.
Northport 3, Smithtown East 2: Liam Fodor thew a complete game and struck out eight to lead No. 4 Northport (13-5) over No. 5 Smithtown East (9-9) in the first round of the Suffolk Conference II playoffs. Joe Gonzalez had a two-RBI double in the first inning. Rocco Stola had a RBI single. Northport will face top-seed Huntington 4 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.
Comsewogue 2, Hauppauge 1: Jacob Pedersen allowed one earned run and struck out nine in No. 6 Consewogue’s Suffolk Conference III first round win over No. 3 Hauppauge. Dom Schuch drove in the winning run on an infield hit in the third inning, while also pitching a 1-2-3 seventh inning to earn the save. Chris Velazquez homered for Comsewogue in the first inning. Comsewogue (10-9) will face No. 2 West Islip 4 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.
Longwood 5, Sachem North 3: Tommy Ventimiglia had three hits and one RBI to lead No. 3 Longwood (13-5) over No. 6 Sachem North (8-10) in the first round of the Suffolk Conference I playoffs. Jacob Hall had one hit and two RBIs. Louis Kaleb added two hits and a RBI. Longwood will take on No. 2 Commack 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.
Mattituck 2, Glenn 1: Mike Mowdy hit a walk-off single to lead No. 4 Mattituck (11-7) over No. 5 John Glenn (8-10) in the first round of the Suffolk Conference V playoffs. Garrett Grathwohl pitched two innings in relief to earn the win. Connor Fox started the game and struck out 11 batters over six innings. Mattituck will take on No. 1 Mt. Sinai in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Harborfieds 7, Miller Place 0: Liam Dyer threw a two-hit shutout in No. 4 Harborfields win over No. 5 Miller Place in the first round of the Suffolk Conference IV playoffs. Matt Torres had three hits, including a first-inning RBI single that drove in Ryan Steel. Evan Ackerman and Gavin Crawford both hit RBI doubles. Sean Keys was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. Harborfields (12-7) will face top-seed Rocky Point 4 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.
Bayport-Blue Point 8, Babylon 0: Charlie Aurandt pitched a complete game and struck out five to lead No.3 Bayport-Blue Point over No. 6 Babylon in the first round of the Suffolk Conference V playoffs. Aurandt also had two hits and three RBIs. Bayport-Blue Point will face No. 2 Shoreham-Wading River in the semifinals 4 p.m. Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Center Moriches 5, Babylon 0: Erin Cunningham pitched a complete game shut-out to lead No. 1 Center Moriches over No. 2 Babylon in game 1 of the best-of-3 Suffolk B finals. Emma Morris had a RBI single. Lilah Etan hit a two-run triple in the sixth. Game two is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at Babylon.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wantagh 18, Lynbrook 6: Madison Taylor had five goals, two assists, and won 10 draw controls in second-seeded Wantagh’s Class C girls lacrosse semifinal win over No. 6 Lynbrook Tuesday afternoon. Shae Insinga added four goals and one assist and Lauren Rochel made 10 saves. Wantagh (12-3) will face the winner of Plainedge/Manhasset 4 p.m. Thursday at Bethpage High School in the finals.
Manhasset 19, Plainedge 5: Grace Gately had four goals and one assist to lead No. 1 Manhasset over No. 5 Plainedge in the Nassau Class C semifinals. Emma LoPinto and Emma Toes each scored three goals.
South Side 10, Long Beach 4: Ella Grace Delmond scored four goals to lead No. 2 South Side over No. 3 Long Beach in the Nassau Class B semifinals. Emily Iacobellis had three goals and one assist. South Side will face top seed Garden City on Thursday in the finals.
Garden City 17, Calhoun 2: Carla Curth scored four goals to lead No. 1 Garden City over No. 5 Calhoun in the Nassau Class B semifinals. Sydney Pappas had three goals and one assist.
BOYS TENNIS
Half Hollow Hills East 7, East Hampton 0: Krithik Madisetty defeated Max Astilean, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 10-6, at second singles to lead No. 4 Half Hollow Hills East over No. 5 East Hampton in the Suffolk Team Tournament. Half Hollow Hills East will face the winner of Commack/Bayport-Blue Point on Wednesday in the semifinals.