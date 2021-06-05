Corey Watson had three goals, including the go-ahead with three minutes left to lead Comsewogue over West Islip, 9-8, Saturday in Suffolk Division II boys lacrosse.

Jake Deacy had two goals and two assists, Cole Donley had one goal and one assist, Kevin Radmann won 16 of 19 faceoffs and Mason Oak made 12 saves for Comsewogue (13-1).

Eastport-South Manor 13, East Islip 12: Jake Jurgensen had six goals and two assists for Eastport-South Manor (9-6) in Suffolk II. Peter Theodoropolous had two goals and four assists. Patrick Murphy won 18 of 27 faceoffs.

Deer Park 6, Center Moriches 5: Logan Rhodes had three goals to lead Deer Park (4-10) in Suffolk II. Michael Milankovic added one goal and three assists. Pat Oswald had 13 saves for the Falcons.

Hauppauge 12, Miller Place 6: Riley Henselder had three goals and three assists and Andrew Sellitto added two goals and two assists to lead Hauppauge (9-5) in Suffolk II. Damian Levin had 14 saves for the Eagles. Hauppauge clinched its first postseason berth since 2014 with the victory, according to coach Jim Konen.

Sewanhaka 8, Bellmore JFK 7: Nicholas O’Shea scored five goals, including the winner 1:10 into overtime to lead Sewanhaka (6-5) in Nassau II. Anthony O’Shea had 14 saves in the win.

Plainedge 12, Oyster Bay 5: Braden Donnellan had three goals and three assists to lead Plainedge (12-0) in Nassau II. Caden Morra and Travis Acquilino added three goals and one assist apiece in the win.

Long Beach 13, Massapequa 12: Shane Murphy scored the winner in overtime, his fourth goal of the game, to lead Long Beach in Nassau I. Jack Gannon tied the score for Long Beach with 23 seconds remaining in regulation. Dean Buehre won 22 of 28 faceoffs.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Smithtown West 7, Longwood 6: Laura Luikart had the winner in overtime for Smithtown West (5-9) in Suffolk I. Samantha Jones had three goals.

Middle Country 16, Half Hollow Hills East 6: Olivia Annunziata’s five goals and Kate Timarky’s four goals and two assists led Middle Country (7-7) in Suffolk I.

Garden City 9, North Shore 6: Sydney Pappas scored four goals and Olivia Kaval added one goal and two assists to lift Garden City (10-2) in Nassau I. Amanda Grimes had seven saves in the win.

Malverne/East Rockaway 13, Hempstead 3: Sara Boubert had three goals and one assist and Kate Chelius added two goals and two assists to lead Malverne/East Rockaway (2-4) in Nassau V.

BASEBALL

Harborfields 4, Westhampton 3: Sean Keys hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the fifth inning for Harborfields (7-6) in Suffolk IV. Ryan Steel had an RBI single and Matt Torres threw three scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win. Harborfields clinched a playoff spot with the win.

Half Hollow Hills West 5, Sayville 4: Josh Waldman hit a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning for Hills West (6-6) in Suffolk IV. Mike Freda went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including a run-scoring double in the fifth.

SOFTBALL

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 11, Hicksville 8: Rachel Krogman went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, and Jen Cohen went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs to lead No. 4 Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (11-4) over No. 5 Hicksville in a Nassau Class AA quarterfinal. Alexa Hospodar struck out 11 in a complete game for the Hawks.

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK meets Massapequa in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.