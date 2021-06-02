Jessica Lavarone struck out 18 and pitched a perfect game in Miller Place’s 3-0 win over Glenn in Suffolk VI softball Wednesday afternoon. Madison Zicchinelli went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Amelia DeRosa had two hits, a run and an RBI. Sydney Stocken had three hits and a run scored. Madison Power added an RBI for Miller Place (10-0).

Connetquot 7, Lindenhurst 6: Alexandria LaBarba hit a walk-off home run for Connetquot (7-5) in Suffolk II. Julianna Levanti was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Emily Crain had two RBIs. Isabella Andres pitched seven innings to earn the win.

BASEBALL

Mount Sinai 2, Glenn 1: Joen Valenti hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th for Mount Sinai (12-1) in Suffolk V. Dan Kellachan pitched 7 innings and struck out 13.

West Islip 5, Smithtown West 0: Jake Rivera struck out six over four innings for West Islip (10-3) in Suffolk III. Frank Romano went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Hauppauge 12, Deer Park 5: John Margolies went 3-for-4 for Hauppauge (10-2) in Suffolk III. John Connors and Matt Neglia each went 2-for-3. Alex Oh had two hits and two RBIs. Anthony Russo’s two-run home run highlighted a seven-run fourth inning.

East Islip 6, Islip 0: John Rizzo Jr. pitched a shutout with 10 strikeouts for East Islip (8-5) in Suffolk IV. Ryan Ferremi hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning. Nicholas Rizzo hit a two-run double in the second inning. Ryan Thompson had two hits and an RBI.

Rocky Point 4, Half Hollow Hills West 2: Dominic Carbone pitched six innings, allowed five hits and struck out nine to lead Rocky Point (12-1) in Suffolk IV. Carbone was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Cody Miller was 2-for-4 with two runs and Sean Hamilton was 2-for-3 and scored a run.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Babylon 12, Westhampton 9: Lacey Downey had four goals and three assists for West Babylon (11-3) in Suffolk II.

West Islip 9, Mt. Sinai 6: Carly Cenci scored three goals in Suffolk II. Stephanie Doyle and Maggie Davidson each scored two goals and Maria Pellegrino made seven saves (6-7).

Carle Place 9, Port Washington 5: Ali Nagy had five goals and an assist and Justina Cavallaro had eight saves for Carle Place (3-8) in Nassau II.

Island Trees 15, Herricks 9: Lauren Jablonowski had six goals and three assists to lead Island Trees (9-1) in Nassau IV. Emma Roch, Nataly Garcia and Ally Veritzan each added two goals in the win. Maggie Ledwith led Herricks with four goals and two assists.

BOYS LACROSSE

Bay Shore 10, Smithtown East 9: Will Danowski scored his second goal with 2:54 left to win it for Bay Shore (10-2) in Suffolk I. Max Crane added three goals. Cole Kleupfel had nine saves.

Middle Country 10, Half Hollow Hills East 9: Justin Robbert had three goals and one assist for Middle Country (5-7) in Suffolk I. Charlie Cavalieri had one goal and three assists. Colin Cleary added two goals and one assist. Gavin Gillen was 13-for-21 on faceoffs.

Northport 10, Sachem North 9: Mike Meyer had three goals and two assists and Tyler Kuprianchik won 20 of 22 faceoffs to lead Northport (10-3) in Suffolk I. Ryan McCarthy added two goals and one assist for the Tigers.

Riverhead 9, North Babylon 7: Griffin Sumwalt had three goals and an assist and Johnathan Timpone had three goals to lead Riverhead (4-9) in Suffolk I. Anthony Caputo had 12 saves.

Park 10, Wantagh 8: Matt Magyar had five goals to lead Floral Park (7-4) in Nassau I. Jason Kozak had a goal and four assists and Gavin Turck added two goals. Cameron Powell made 14 saves.