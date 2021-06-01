HS roundup: Kellenberg captures CHSAA boys lacrosse title; more highlights from around LI

Griffin Chernoff had four goals and two assists and Kellenberg won the CHSAA ‘AA’ boys lacrosse championship, notching a 15-4 win over St. John the Baptist Tuesday afternoon. Brian Russell and Adrian Nowak each had three goals and two assists to lead Kellenberg (8-7). The Firebirds will play the winner of the CHSAA ‘AA’ Westchester division June 8.

Westhampton 8, Sayville 7: Peter Traina had three goals and one assist, including the winner with 22 seconds remaining in overtime to lead Westhampton (7-5) in Suffolk II. Gavin Arcuri added two goals in the win.

Center Moriches 12, Port Jefferson 9: Richie DeChiaro and Jack Kleinman scored four goals apiece for Center Moriches (6-7) in Suffolk II. DeChiaro also had three assists. Christian Scaffaro made 18 saves in the win.

Islip 15, Half Hollow Hills West 5: Richie Rindos went 22 of 24 on faceoffs for Islip (6-6) in Suffolk II. Justin Palulis added five goals and one assist.

West Islip 13, East Islip 7: Tommy Corcoran and Ryan Behrens had three goals apiece and Parker Reilly added two goals and two assists to lead West Islip (9-3) in Suffolk II. Corcoran also added two assists.

Mt. Sinai 15, Eastport-South Manor 1: Lucas LaForge had four goals for Mt. Sinai (12-0) in Suffolk II. Joey Spallina added one goal and five assists.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Floyd 15, Whitman 6: Kayla Gilmore had five goals and three assists in Suffolk I. Cynthia Barnosky added four goals and Tara Dimaio had two goals and two assists. Amanda Jones made four saves for Floyd (9-3).

Longwood 9, Riverhead 7: Noelle Velarde Lynch and Ava Rivera each scored two goals and had an assist to lead Longwood (6-6) in Suffolk I. Alexa Preston added two goals.

MacArthur 12, Jericho 6: Sophia Quitoni had five goals and one assist, and Ryan McAllister added four goals for MacArthur (5-7) in Nassau III. Gia Stamatelo had 11 saves in the win.

South Side 15, North Shore 7: Ella Grace Delmond had six goals and one assist, and Mackenzie Creagh recorded 15 saves to lead South Side (9-3) in Nassau I.

Smithtown East 13, Commack 6: Alyana Costa and Nina DeNicola scored three goals apiece to lead Smithtown East (10-2) in Suffolk I. Costa also had two assists. Kaitlyn Mongiello made eight saves in the win.

BASEBALL

Connetquot 2, Bay Shore 1: Dan Henessy struck out four over five innings for Connetquot (9-3) in Suffolk II. Chris Hendrickson had one hit and a RBI.

Huntington 5, Smithtown East 3: Aidan Bender had two hits and two RBIs for Huntington (10-3) in Suffolk II. Palmer O’Beirne added three hits.

Sachem North 8, Riverhead 3: Justin Cordero pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief allowing no hits, one walk and five strikeouts for Sachem North (8-5) in Suffolk I. Chris Kelly was 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

North Babylon 4, Copiague 0: Ben Rosenberg threw a complete game, allowed four hits and struck out five to lead North Babylon (7-7) in Suffolk II. Jake Baptist had a two-run single that highlighted a four-run fourth inning

Malverne 10, Friends Academy 5: Matt Merkel pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out nine for Malverne (11-2) in Nassau Countywide II. Steven Daly and Daniel Quaranto each had two RBIs.

Patchogue-Medford 12, Brentwood 1: Josh Knoth struck out 13 in six innings for Patchogue-Medford (9-4) in Suffolk I. Pat Dallas had two hits and two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Longwood 6, Sachem East 1: Ainsley Hololob struck out six over seven innings for Longwood (4-6) in Suffolk I. Hololob and Emily Fenezia each managed two hits.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

Hewlett 44, Lawrence 43: Jared Bostoff scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter for Hewlett (2-2) in Nassau I. Ariana Siegel had eight points and five assists.