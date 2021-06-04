Sophia Pisacano hit for the cycle and went 4-for-4 with five RBIs to lead Herricks past Port Washington, 12-3, in a Nassau Conference IV softball game Thursday. Gina Pica hit a home run and Emma Yen went 3-for-4 with three runs and four stolen bases. Stephanie Chan struck out four and earned the win.

Hicksville 19, Uniondale 1: ToniAnn Adamo (three innings) and Emily Adamo (two innings) combined to throw a no-hitter for No. 5 Hicksville in its win over No. 13 Uniondale in first round of the Nassau Class AA playoffs. Emily started the game and Toni came in for the final three innings. Toni had two hits and five RBIs, and Ashley Pierce and Madison Tarra each homered in the victory. Hicksville will visit No. 4 Plainview on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. for a quarterfinal matchup.

Miller Place 12, Shoreham-Wading River 1: Jessica Iavarone hit two home runs to lead Miller Place (11-0) in Suffolk VI.

BOYS LACROSSE

Friends Academy 10, Hicksville 9: Albert Paniccia had four goals and two assists for Friends Academy (8-1) in Nassau Conference II. Ben Lee added three goals, Will Bystron had a goal and three assists and Max Kahane won 15 of 23 faceoffs.

Elmont 11, West Hempstead 3: Ted Phebe had four goals and one assist for Elmont (4-5) in Nassau II. Akinwale Agesin added two goals and three assists.

Sayville 12, Rocky Point 7: Connor Tomich had three goals and two assists for Sayville (6-7) in Suffolk Division II. Ronan Fitzpatrick added four goals.

Comsewogue 7, Bayport-Blue Point 3: Michael Katz had four goals for Comsewogue (12-1) in Suffolk II. Kevin Radmann won 10 of 14 faceoffs, Mason Oak had nine saves and Aiden McCaffrey caused six turnovers and six ground balls.

Northport 12, Floyd 4: Mike Meyer had four goals and an assist and Ryan McCarthy scored four goals to lead Northport in Suffolk I. Tyler Kuprianchik won 17 of 20 faceoffs for the Tigers (11-3).

Eastport-South Manor 14, Babylon 8: Jake Jurgensen had five goals and an assist and Ian Szalkowski and Daniel O’Dell each had two goals to lead Eastport-South Manor in Suffolk II. Jack O’Brien had four goals and an assist for Babylon.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Bayport-Blue Point 11, West Babylon 4: Alex Fusco scored three goals and Maddigan Miller had two goals and an assist to lead Bayport-Blue Point in Suffolk Division II.

Center Moriches 18, Glenn 5: Isabella Burke had four goals and two assists, Megan Magill added five goals and Sarah Chernis had three goals and two assists to lead Center Moriches (10-5) in Suffolk II. Hayley Hermsdorf added two goals and five assists and Isabella Raimondi totaled four goals and three assists in the win.

Smithtown East 9, Middle Country 5: Alayna Costa had five goals for Smithtown East (11-2) in Suffolk I. Kaitlyn Mongiello had 11 saves.

Garden City 12, Manhasset 9: Olivia Kaval had four goals for Garden City (9-2) in Nassau I. Angie Suau added three goals.

Carle Place 16, East Meadow 10: Leah Iglesias and Abigail Lyons each had four goals for Carle Place (4-8) in Nassau II. Ali Nagy and Kaitlyn McGovern each had three goals. Paige Selhorn added three assists. Justina Cavallaro had 10 saves.

BASEBALL

Center Moriches 13, Port Jefferson 2: Jack Rupe went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs and Lou Iannacchino went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs to lead Center Moriches (7-6) in Suffolk League V. Eighth-grader Joey Hiller earned his second win of the season.

Friends Academy 4, Malverne 3: Dylan Rorech had a walk-off single to bring in Charlie Lizza for Friends Academy (7-2) in Nassau Countywide II. Cole Beyer had nine strikeouts and picked up the win. Kyle Beaman earned the save.

Floral Park 6, Mineola 4: Steven Cascio hit a grand slam off the foul pole in the fifth inning for Floral Park (6-7) in Nassau IV. Eugenio Mastandrea struck out eight and allowed only one earned run. Chris Naronis picked up the save.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Floyd 80, Patchogue-Medford 60: Zariel Macchia won the 1500-meter run and the 400 to lead Floyd (3-3) in Suffolk I.