Expecting a winter storm that is forecast to dump up to 15 inches of snow on Long Island Friday night into Saturday, Suffolk, Nassau and the CHSAA postponed most of its sporting events this weekend.

Tom Combs, the executive director for Section XI, which governs all school sports in Suffolk, stated that all events are postponed for public school sports on Saturday and Sunday.

"Due to the imminent snowstorm, Section XI is postponing all contests in the name of safety for our student athletes, coaches, officials and fans," Combs said. "We are working on making up the varsity contests in the next few weeks."

In Suffolk, there were four boys and girls varsity and junior varsity basketball games postponed along with four fencing matches, three wrestling tournaments, two cheer competitions and a large and small school girls indoor track meet.

Meanwhile in Nassau, all events for Saturday have been postponed. That includes 12 boys basketball games, 10 girls basketball games, and all cheerleading competitions, fencing matches and local wrestling tournaments.

"We leave it up to the individual school districts, but common sense says everything is cancelled for tomorrow [Saturday]," said Pat Pizzarelli, the executive director for Nassau's Section VIII school sports. "Sunday is still up in the air."

The SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse is hosting the fourth annual state wrestling dual meet championships on Saturday. That event is still on as scheduled and will feature Brentwood, Cold Spring Harbor, Shoreham-Wading River and Wantagh. Each of those teams departed Long Island on Friday before the storm entered the area. Syracuse is not expecting any snow this weekend.

In the CHSAA, St. John the Baptist athletic director Ralph Dalton said, "All events are cancelled for Saturday, but I really can’t give you an exact number. As you know, my main concern is everyone’s safety. We are playing today [Friday] and hopefully Sunday."