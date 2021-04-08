While every high school boys basketball program on Long Island felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its 2020-21 season, none may have been hit harder than Long Island Lutheran.

The Catholic schools played a conference season and a championship tournament. The public schools in Suffolk had a six-game league season, were permitted up to six non-conference games and held two rounds of playoffs to crown county champions. The public schools in Nassau were permitted to play an eight-game season.

Long Island Lutheran, an independent private school, is annually a contender for the New York State championship and typically one of the best high school programs nationally. The Crusaders got to play just three games, meaning some of the Island’s most-recruited players saw very little action.

"We're an independent school that does not play in a league so to fill our schedule we play in tournaments, showcases and non-league games each and every season," Crusaders coach John Buck said. "There's a great interest in the highest level of high school basketball, so we never have any shortage of tournaments, showcases and non-league games to fill out our schedule."

Long Island Lutheran typically plays games nationwide against the highest of high-profile programs. But the COVID-19 pandemic wrought havoc for the barnstorming Crusaders.

"With COVID, the three things that typically make up most of our schedule got wiped out, in large part because of health regulations and travel," Buck said. "The tournaments, showcases and non-league games got canceled. We were left without many options."

"You’re left with mixed feelings about the season because there was one, but it wasn’t what you envision," senior guard Ryan Dunn from Baldwin said. "Before things shut down last season, we’d been on trips all over the country – even to Hawaii – but I suppose you have to be happy getting something."

One thing that worked for LuHi was the practices. Given the level of talent in the program, senior Paul Jordan of Sea Cliff said that "every day at practice you’re playing against one of the best teams in the state. There was plenty of player development."

The Crusader blue-chippers still ended up in the major landing spots expected. St. John’s signed 6-8 forward Drissa Traore and 6-5 guard Rafael Pinzon. Pepperdine landed Jordan, a 6-6 swingman.

Kacper Klaczek, a 6-9 stretch power forward is mulling a number of offers, including from TCU, Wake Forest, Indiana, Saint Joseph’s and George Washington. Dunn, whom Buck said "is one of our most-improved players" is likely to do a year at a prep school.

Junior point guard Jayden Pierre already is being heavily recruited by Stanford and Buck said "when we get back to a normal season next year, he is going to be an integral part." He is likely to be joined in that upcoming backcourt by sophomore Jayden Reid, who already is drawing interest from Stony Brook.

When Long Island Lutheran got the green light to play at the beginning of February, Buck was impressed by the passion his players showed in practices. "They went hard even with no promise of a state tournament," he said. "They could have gone through the motions. We’d been though an emotional time with potentially not having a season. Being a part of this program, to many of our guys, means a lot."

The Crusaders were able to book a game with fellow independent Portledge, which they beat, 85-47. Then Archbishop Stepinac of Westchester – one of the state’s top Catholic programs – got a variance that allowed Lutheran to play it home-and-home. Lutheran won the road game, 47-46, and the home game, 66-39. It finished 3-0.

"Honestly, I was grateful we got to play three games," Jordan said. "We spent most of the year not knowing if we’d even get to wear the uniforms. And even though our practices against ourselves meant we were facing some of the best competition in the state, you want to play games.

"When our (2019-20) season was cut short by the pandemic, we felt we were on track to win a state title and wanted another chance this time around. But this is what we got and it could have been nothing at all."