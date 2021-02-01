The Manhasset School District announced that student-athletes who want to participate in the high-risk sports of wrestling, boys and girls basketball and competitive cheerleading will be required to learn remotely or choose not to play.

The decision prompted many athletes to opt out of the month-long season that was scheduled to start today. The nor’easter which started to pound Long Island late Sunday night postponed the start of the winter season to Tuesday.

"For me as a coach it provides a safer place for our guys to compete and less chance of them being exposed to COVID because they’re learning from home," said Manhasset wrestling coach Stephon Sair, in his 11th season. "On the flip side, if I’m a parent and I have a kid that struggles academically while learning remote, I would want them in school learning."

Manhasset is the first district to make it mandatory to learn remotely to play high-risk sports.

"It also looks like you’re forcing kids to pick a sport over academics in some cases," said Sair, who teaches physical education. "And parents have to decide where will my kid learn better? It’s always academics first. We already had four wrestlers opt out. I got emails and texts from parents and wrestlers saying they would not participate and that’s very disappointing, but I understand."

Manhasset still has 30 wrestlers on the roster.

The Manhasset girls basketball program had 33 girls between the varsity (15) and junior varsity (18) last season. According to head coach Lauren Sadeh, there are only 12 players available for this season as many have opted out for a variety of reasons.

"We will not be able to field a junior varsity team as we have 12 girls right now," said Sadeh, in her 10th season. "We lost five players on our varsity. One deterrent was that if you play interscholastic sports you cannot participate with outside clubs during the season. When it was announced there’d be no high-risk sports some families planned vacations. It’s the nature of the beast and I’m disappointed and bummed about it. I’ve invested a lot of time and energy in the program. This season will be a product of the pandemic. I didn’t think going full remote for a month would turn some kids away – but it has."

"The PCR testing is a good idea as the district is taking steps to keep the athletes eligible and safe and also in keeping the kids in school safe," Sadeh said. "It’s a very good precaution for everyone including staff."

George Bruns, the head coach in the boys basketball program for 19 years, said the additional safety guidelines have merit, especially when the design is to maximize safety and minimize risk.

"It makes sense," he said. "We had testing Sunday and it took a couple of seconds. It's a real good thing and the guidelines are restrictive. We have parents that feel the kids need to be in school and we lost three players. They’re faced with a tough choice of balancing the benefit of being in the classroom as to being on the team. There’s nothing more precious to us than our children, so it’s up to individual parents. The school is doing the right thing being protective."

Bruns, who is 75 years old, is excited about the opportunity to play, even in a shortened season.

"It's not perfect but it's something and they'll have an experience and that’s what we want," he said. "I’m ready to go. I got my first vaccine shot and I'm scheduled for another mid-month. The shot protects me because I'm the vulnerable one. I fit the at-risk category."

Jim Amen, the director of athletics for the Manhasset School District, did not return phone calls or email for comment.

Section VIII, which governs Nassau’s interscholastic sports, was following state guidelines of allowing high-risk winter sports to commence and left it up to each school district to set additional safety protocols if they chose to do so.

Manhasset added the additional restrictions requiring student-athletes that want to play high-risk winter sports to have weekly PCR COVID-19 testing, undergo daily health checks and take a final PCR test in order to return to hybrid learning.

The PCR testing will be held every Sunday in the high school gymnasium. There will be additional daily health checks and a mandatory final PCR test to return to hybrid learning classes after the winter season ends February 26.

"I’m all for the testing. It makes it safer," Sair said. "But there’s still an issue when other teams come here to wrestle, because we’re still entrusting the other districts that they’re all safe. No spectators will be allowed when we host meets. We tested everyone for the first time yesterday. If one person tested positive the season is basically done."